Who’s standing in Manchester’s Mayoral Elections?

The election of the Mayor of Greater Manchester will take place on May 2.

Six candidates are standing in this year’s Manchester Mayoral Election. These are:

Andy Burnham (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Jake Austin (Liberal Democrats)

Laura Evans (Conservative Party)

Dan Barker (Reform UK)

Hannah Kathrine Spencer (Green Party)

Nick Buckley (Independent)

The incumbent, Andy Burnham will be seeking his third term. Burnham was first elected Mayor of Greater Manchester in May 2017 and was re-elected for a second term in 2021.

Burnham has emphasised his record during campaigning, stating for example that he has turned around Greater Manchester by hiring “1,600 more police.”

He has also fulfilled his main commitment from 2021 by returning local bus services, known as the Bee Network, into public ownership, aiming to expand routes and reduce fares. Dan Barker, originally standing on behalf of the Conservatives, defected to Reform UK earlier in March. Barker’s defection occurred following the announcement by Lee Anderson, former deputy chairman of the Conservatives, of his decision to also join Reform UK.

On April 16, there will be a Mayor of Greater Manchester Hustings, at Manchester Academy 2, where students can hear from candidates who are standing in the Mayoral Election.

Hustings will start at 5:30pm, with a list of candidates who have confirmed their attendance being revealed ahead of the Hustings taking place.

To vote on May 2 in the local and mayoral elections, citizens must register before midnight on April 16.

To register for a postal vote in the upcoming local elections in your hometown, visit GOV.UK and submit your application by 5 pm on April 17, 2024.

People will need to show a valid form of ID at the polling station. These include a passport, driving licence, some types of bus pass or proof of age card, or a free Voter Authority Certificate.