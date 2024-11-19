Manchester Christmas markets return, but lights switch-on cancelled for fifth year

The annual Manchester Christmas markets reopened on November 8 2024 for the Christmas period, with plans to remain open until December 22.

Across all nine sites, there are over 240 stalls with millions of visitors expected to attend during the season.

Due to ongoing renovations, the largest market is based in Piccadilly Gardens rather than the previous site of Albert Square.

Other market locations in the city include Market Street, St Ann’s Square, Exchange Street, New Cathedral Street, King Street, and the Corn Exchange.

Cathedral Gardens is also hosting an outdoor ice skating rink from 8 November 2024, until 1 January 2025.

With craft stalls and a wide array of food and drinks stalls, the markets seek to cater to a wide range of customers.

All craft stalls will be open from 10 am to 8 pm, and the food stalls from 11 am to 9 pm.

The food stall selections feature options from restaurants, such as “El Gato Negro” and “Hip Hop Chip Shop”.

Additional festive events include Manchester’s annual Christmas Parade which will take place on December 8 at 1 pm.

Starting at Manchester Cathedral, the parade will have over 400 participants taking part.

Due to the Manchester Town Hall renovation, there will be no City Centre Christmas lights switch-on ceremony.

This marks the fifth year that the Christmas lights switch-on has been cancelled, following the 2023 cancellation due to ongoing developments and the lack of a safe, suitable location.

However, for the first time, Printworks will be hosting a Christmas lights switch-on event, on November 29.

The Christmas lights switch-on will feature music, a laser show, and TV personality Jake Quickenden who is attending as a celebrity special guest.

Outside of the City Centre at the Trafford Centre, festivities will be focused around the Tinsel Town Fairground, due to open on November 22 and remain open until January 5.

Other events and activities at the Trafford Centre include ice skating shows, a Christmas Trail, and Santa’s Grotto.