Meet Starmer’s ambitious cabinet: The inner-circle shaping Britain’s future

So, who are the main players in Keir Starmer’s cabinet that are set to influence Britain’s future? Keir Starmer (Prime Minister) Starting with Keir Starmer himself, Starmer has been a Member of Parliament since 2015 and took over as leader of the Labour Party in 2020. He previously worked as a human rights lawyer, representing death row inmates and helping to establish the Northern Ireland Police Board following the Good Friday Agreement. In 2008, he became the Director of Public Prosecutions, leading the Crown Prosecution Service. During his tenure, Starmer helped bring Stephen Lawrence’s murderers to justice, improved guidance for supporting victims of sexual and domestic violence and prosecuted MPs involved in the expenses scandal. Speaking as the newly-elected prime minister, he said:

“It is the honour and privilege of my life. I will do my utmost to guide us through these difficult times, to serve all our communities, and to strive for the good of our country.”

Some of Starmer’s first moves as prime minister include imposing VAT on private school fees, maintaining the two-child benefit cap, and cutting winter fuel payments, the latter of which has sparked significant protest from his party. Starmer has also faced recent scrutiny for accepting gifts from donors, including five football tickets worth £3,000.

Angela Rayner (Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)

Angela Rayner now serves as Deputy Prime Minister in Starmer’s cabinet, as well as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government. Raised on a council estate, Rayner left her local comprehensive school at 16 without any qualifications but later worked her way up, becoming a care worker for Stockport Council, where she gained hands-on experience in public services.

Fast-forward to 2015, when she made history as the first woman MP for Ashton-under-Lyne in its 180-year history, subsequently being elected Deputy Leader of the Labour Party in 2020.

Rachel Reeves (Chancellor of the Exchequer)

Rachel Reeves has carved her name into British politics by becoming the first woman to serve as Chancellor, breaking an 800-year tradition and setting a groundbreaking precedent for women’s representation in this historically male-dominated position. After completing her undergraduate degree in PPE at Oxford and a postgraduate degree in Economics at LSE, she secured her first role at the Bank of England.

Among her achievements to date is securing a 5.5% pay rise for teachers in England, which was accepted by 95% of responding members of the National Education Union (NEU).

Reeves will unveil her first autumn budget statement on October 30. However, it is still unclear what initiatives and plans she will introduce to stimulate economic growth, as she is facing a £22bn deficit inherited from the previous Conservative government.

Wes Streeting (Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)

Wes Streeting, who has served as MP since 2015, has held several previous key positions, including Shadow Minister for Schools and Child Poverty and Shadow Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury.

To remedy frequent NHS strikes that began in 2023, one of Streeting’s first actions was to give junior doctors an average pay increase of 22% over a two-year span. Nurses, however, have rejected the government’s offer of a 5.5% pay raise, adding to the challenges Streeting faces as he strives to fulfil his promises to ‘build an NHS fit for the future.’ Streeting also promised to redirect billions of pounds from hospitals to GPs to improve access to the NHS. He vowed that millions of patients would have the opportunity to see the same family doctor at every appointment, saying:

“I’m determined to make the NHS more of a neighbourhood health service, with more care available closer to people’s homes. Because if patients can’t get a GP appointment, then they end up in A&E, which is worse for them, and more expensive for the taxpayer”. Yvette Cooper (Secretary of State for the Home Department) Yvette Cooper’s tenure as Home Secretary began dramatically, as she faced nationwide riots following the Southport stabbings, which claimed the lives of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club. At the Labour conference, she outlined aims to cut knife offences in half over the next decade. Cooper has also developed plans for a ‘Crime and Policing Bill’ aimed at closing a loophole regarding the sale of samurai swords and holding tech company executives accountable for the sale of banned items, such as zombie knives and machetes, on their platforms. How effectively she will deliver on this pledge remains uncertain, as the UK grapples with a knife crime epidemic. Knife-related offences in England and Wales have increased from 46,153 in 2022, to 49,489 in 2023.

Finally, Keir Starmer’s cabinet has been praised for featuring more individuals from working-class backgrounds than any previous British cabinet. Of the 25 ministers, only two were privately educated for most of their schooling. This notable statistic underscores the cabinet’s commitment to diversity and representation, standing in stark contrast to the 23% of MPs who attended private schools.

As Starmer’s cabinet navigates the complexities of governance, their plans and policies will affect not only Labour’s future but also the lives of millions across the UK. With a fresh outlook and a commitment to fairness, they have the opportunity to spark meaningful change and inspire hope.