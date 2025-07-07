Queens of the Stone Age preview: Rock giants at Rock N Roll Circus

Rock giants Queens Of The Stone Age return to the UK this summer, following a stripped-back live album in Paris’s catacombs. Their appearance at Sheffield’s Rock N Roll Circus is due to showcase the band at their best, a band that has constantly evolved throughout their career, and will feature support from some of the best upcoming bands the music industry has to offer.

Queens Of The Stone Age have constantly evolved throughout their career, from early rock classics like ‘No One Knows’ and ‘Go With The Flow’ to epic modern masterpieces such as ‘I Appear Missing’. They have been consistently described as one of the best live acts on the planet, especially by Dave Grohl who previously played drums on their iconic album Songs for the Deaf. Joshua Homme and his band are back, and following his battle with cancer they will be more formidable than ever.

Sweden’s most notable art-punk band Viagra Boys are due to bring their crazed mosh-inducing set to Rock ‘n Roll Circus on both Queens of the Stone Age dates, filling the second headline slot. Known for always having an intense mosh pit during their sets, the Stockholm rockers will get the crowd going with their electronic-infused punk, displaying everything from infectious bass riffs to flute solos. Coming off the back of their most unique and varied album to date, viagr aboys, the set will be unmissable and is guaranteed get the whole crowd moving. For a brief introduction to the band’s varied discography, the thumping electronic beat of ‘Aint No Thief’ and the groovy but dirty basslines of ‘Slow Learner’ are a good place to start.

Fat Dog are one of the fastest emerging bands stemming from the Windmill Scene, and are due to bring their punk-fuelled electronica to Don Valley Bowl this summer. They released their debut album WOOF. last September and are constantly on tour refining their craft, most recently playing the Woodsies stage at Glastonbury Festival. Fat Dog know how to command a crowd, and they will certainly dominate Sheffield and the rest of the world in time. To get the full scope of their sound if you’re new to this band, have a listen to the chaotically ska-esque ‘Wither’ and listen to the soon-to-be modern indie classic ‘Peace Song’.

Modern post-punk icons Shame are due to bring their own chaotic live show to Sheffield. Off the back of punchy new single ‘Cutthroat’, Charlie Steen and co will rock the Don Valley Bowl, with a bassist that runs and flips around the stage, a frontman that crowd surfs in suspenders, and a visceral and explosive live show. Shame possess an eclectic set of songs from all across their discography, including modern post-punk classic ‘One Rizla’ and the slow-burning ballad of ‘Different Person’: it’s undoubtable that this diversity will be showcased in their live performance. Irish group The Murder Capital are known for their gothic-sounding atmospheres and verses of spoken word followed by haunting vocals. Compared to bands like Fontaines D.C., they are due to bring their unique craft to Sheffield after an extensive UK tour in support of their most recent album, Blindness. Songs like ‘Ethel’ and ‘Slowdance I’ showcase their post-punk roots, whilst creating brooding and gothic atmospheres.

Leeds-based group Fuzz Lightyear bring their energetic set of industrial noise-rock to Sheffield. They can be compared to bands such as the Steve Albini-fronted Big Black, or to contemporary peers including Gilla Band. For a taste of their sound, the aggressive and pummelling of ‘My Body’ and the politically charged ‘Berlin, 1885’ encapsulate their blend of alternative music. Their set will be unmissable and a show of hope for the northern underground music scene, something that is sometimes undermined by the London Windmill and Underground scenes. Hailing from the north-west, Circa Waves will also bring their catchy indie-rock and alternative pop to Sheffield, delivering festival-ready choruses and indie guitars to Don Valley Bowl. The Liverpudlian four-piece have evolved from jangly guitar riffs to atmospheric synths, meaning their set will feature something for everybody.

Queens of the Stone Age will perform at Sheffield’s Don Valley Bowl as part of the Rock N Roll Circus series across two dates, on the 27th and 28th of August with the first date being sold out. It has an impressive line-up spanning many genres and featuring some of the best acts from all across the UK and Ireland.