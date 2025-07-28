Preview: Manchester Psych Fest

Manchester Psych Fest returns this summer, taking over the city with a vibrant multi-venue celebration of music and art. Spanning iconic spaces like Albert Hall, O₂ Ritz, Manchester Academy, Gorilla, and more, the festival will showcase a rich mix of sounds in a rich mix of settings. As in previous years, the line-up champions local northern talent, while embracing a diverse range of artists from across the UK and around the globe.

Formed in 2012, Swedish band and Manchester Psych Fest headliners GOAT fuse Krautrock, Afrobeat, and psychedelic rock into a sound that’s hypnotic and masterful. Their debut album World Music drew comparisons to Krautrock pioneers Amon Düül II, and metal icons such as Black Sabbath, whose iconic frontman passed away recently. Also headlining is Nadine Shah, whose blend of post-punk and indie carries the raw emotional power of artists including PJ Harvey and Nick Cave. Originally formed by Fat White Family’s Lias Saoudi for a house party, Warmduscher have since evolved into one of the most electrifying live acts in the UK — and they’re also one of three headliners at this year’s festival. Blending garage rock with post-punk, their sound recalls the chaos of Viagra Boys and The Moonlandingz, the latter of which are also due to perform. Heavy-hitting Warmduscher anthems like ‘I Got Friends’ and ‘Midnight Dipper’ can be expected to draw one of the largest crowds of the festival.

Manchester’s most exciting new band and recent Glastonbury Emerging Talent competition winners Westside Cowboy are set to be a highlight of this year’s festival, bringing their self-proclaimed “Britainicana” sound and raw, visceral live energy to the stage. Their performance will be off the back of the release of their debut EP This Better Be Something Great, produced by English Teacher guitarist Lewis Whiting and featuring future classic ‘I’ve Never Met Anyone I Thought I Could Really Love (Until I Met You)’ and rockabilly and Johnny Cash inspired ‘Alright Alright Alright’.

The ever-evolving group Famous has existed in many incarnations over the years. The only constant has been the charismatic frontman Jack Merrett and he brings his unconventional vocals to a backdrop of songs that make you feel nostalgic; Merrett writes songs that are introspective and reminiscent of a late-night conversation. The band is rooted in Brixton’s Windmill scene, and their sound has traces of this, but ultimately has evolved into something very unique. Their newest single ‘Demons in London’ will give listeners an insight of what this band will bring to the festival.

Leeds six-piece Adult DVD are one of the most exciting bands hailing from the north at the moment. Their set can be expected to provide dance-infused synths, plenty of cowbell, and stories of confusing Bill Murray and Tom Hanks. Adult DVD has been touring extensively throughout the UK and parts of Europe this summer and has been carving out its niche in electronic-inclined post-punk. For a preview of their sound and how it has evolved, their latest single ‘Because I Like It’ is a good place to start, demonstrating their development and self-professed new-found confidence to experiment.

The Orchestra (For Now) are a progressive rock band from London, akin to bands such as Black Country, New Road and other Windmill scene acts, known for their chaotic yet carefully coordinated live performances. They are a unique live band consisting of traditional instruments for progressive rock, but also including cello and violin; the band creates a unique take on their genre, creating a sound that lets each member’s instrument breathe. To get an idea of their sound and the form it will take on at the festival, the band’s eclectic debut EP Plan 75 was released earlier this year.

Overall, the lineup showcases lots of new up-and-coming talent from the whole of England, but also pays close attention to the thriving Manchester scene. The full line-up is much more extensive than some of the highlights that have been described, also featuring other artists such as Fuzz Lightyear and SILVERWINGKILLER who are carrying the torch for northern music, alongside acts from the wider world such as Melbourne group Radio Free Alice.