Turnover’s ‘Peripheral Vision’: Does it still hold up?

Words by Frederick Stephens

Released on 4 September 2015, Turnover’s Peripheral Vision was a stark contrast from their preceding punk effort Magnolia which appeared under Boston-based independent label Run For Cover Records. Forming back in 2009, the group had yet to explore beyond the realm of their skater-rock roots, inspired by the likes of blink-182 and Title Fight. Perhaps motivated by successful dream-pop acts of the time such as Bleachers, Beach House, and The National, the band chose to adopt a more plaintive, softer approach to the sound of their second album. Chock-full of shimmery guitar melodies, luscious vocal harmonies, and beautiful, jazz-inspired chord voicings, the final product is a reflective compilation of serene jangle-pop anthems.

Tracks including ‘Humming’ and ‘Diazepam’ showcase Austin Getz’s soft, plaintive vocals which, due to the production style, often blends in with the rest of the mix, creating a hypnotic, overlapping texture. Meanwhile, the band’s punkier roots remain evident in ‘Cutting My Fingers Off’ and ‘New Scream’. These are, perhaps coincidentally, the first two songs on the album, signifying the band’s transition between old and new sounds. Casey Getz, drummer and older brother of frontman Austin, also puts in an incredibly strong effort, laying down simple but tight grooves that perfectly complement the lo-fi sound of the rest of the band.

Lyrically, the album explores a few different themes, such as childhood friendship to mental health, although generally the topics fall into the broader category of romance. The lyrics are well-crafted though, evoking feelings of melancholic nostalgia, social isolation and strong limerence. Where the album falls short, however, is its lack of musical diversity. The record is almost too cohesive, with each song lacking a sufficiently distinctive vibe that sets it apart from the rest. Those who enjoy what they hear in track one of Peripheral Vision are bound to love the rest of it, but for those who don’t, it’s best to quit while you’re ahead: the lack of differentiation can make a full playthrough feel slightly repetitive by the final few tracks.

The group are due to visit Manchester for one night only, performing Peripheral Vision in full for the first time throughout a tour which will stop at Manchester Academy on 10 September. A tenth Anniversary Edition of Peripheral Vision has also been released: with similar indie pop artists such as Dayglow, Hazel English and Alvvays continuing to find success, it seems as if now is the perfect time for a resurgence in Turnover’s popularity.