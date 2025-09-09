Preview: Dom Dolla returns to The Warehouse Project

Those lucky enough to experience Dom Dolla’s set at Parklife Festival last year will be aware of the Australian producer’s prowess. With songs such as ‘Saving Up’ and ‘Miracle Maker’ already cemented as dance music classics, it’s no surprise that Dolla has accolades such as Rolling Stone’s Best New Artist, GQ’s 2023 Solo Artist of the Year, and even a Grammy nomination, under his belt. While he may usually be based thousands of miles away from Manchester, the producer and DJ is due to make his return to The Warehouse Project in the second weekend of October, appearing for the first time since his co-headline with Gorgon City during last year’s season.

Dom Dolla has had a sensational 2025 thus far, and shows no sign of slowing down. After releasing his most recent single ‘Forever’ in April with none other than Kid Cudi, and branching out into indie-tinged, Basement Jaxx-esque funk house for his contribution to the F1 The Movie soundtrack, Dolla embarked on a tour around the international festival circuit and completed a landmark Ibiza residency. Throughout autumn, his schedule remains packed: The producer will headline Alexandra Palace just a week before his return to The Warehouse Project, and both shows are due to provide yet another milestone in his ever-ascendant career.

Joining Dolla at The Warehouse Project is genre-shifting pioneer Skream, who is ditching frequent collaborator Benga for the night in favour of a back-to-back set with Dublin underground legend Krystal Klear. Skream & Benga will make their own return to The Warehouse Project just a month later for an appearance amongst a stellar line-up at Nia Archives’ annual Up Ya Archives event, but in October attendees can expect to experience a melting pot of drum and bass, disco house and new wave as the two innovators join forces in a rare pairing.

Montreal’s Tiga is another veteran that will join Dom Dolla at The Warehouse Project, providing another example of the eras merging at the event. Tiga is known best for his electroclash hit ‘You Gonna Want Me’, a song which continued the legacy of LCD Soundystem and Peaches, helping to pave the way for newer artists such as The Dare who are keeping the genre alive today. While ‘You Gonna Want Me’ appeared on the 2006 album Sexor, newer Tiga material has grown increasingly experimental, leaning into drum and bass and warping the lines of house music via collaborations with Hudson Mohawke and Channel Tres.

Young Marco, best known for his 2023 psychedelic house remix of Jason Derulo’s ‘Watcha Say’, also appears on the line-up as one of the newer names due to perform, alongside rising Liverpool DJ Paige Tomlinson who recently released her remix of Confidence Man’s ‘CONTROL’. Confidence Man themselves have announced a takeover of The Warehouse Project just two weeks after Dom Dolla, bringing a similarly impressive line-up along with them and following up on previous performances of their own at Manchester Academy and this year’s Parklife Festival.

Born and bred Berliner LOVEFOXY is due to bring a glimpse of her home city’s tech house scene to Dom Dolla’s line-up, and if the Malugi remix of ‘Sluthouse’ is anything to go by, the set will be a rollercoaster of high-stamina organ-backed beats à la horsegiirL, an artist due to make her own appearance at The Warehouse Project during Marlon Hoffstadt’s Party of the Year.

For those looking for something slightly less stimulating, Love Remain is due to present his take on ambient house after bursting onto a scene of modern dance music based around the everyday pioneered by Fred again.. and Swimming Paul. Urbi and Jordan Villa complete the recently announced line-up, making for a truly unmissable night.

The Warehouse Project has something for everyone in its 2025 season, but it’s undeniable that Dom Dolla is one of the highlights in the autumn calendar. With the strength of his own material and a line-up combining underground legends and exciting new names, the night is set to be more than just a rave: it’ll be an education in dance music, defying genre and demonstrating experimentation on many levels. Some would be quick to dismiss Dom Dolla as just another 2010s house producer in the style of FISHER or Chris Lake, but this huge headline show is due to prove otherwise.