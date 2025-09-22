Party hard, recover fast: The promise of anti-hangover remedies

Headaches, tiredness, nausea, irritability, anxiety – perhaps you’re feeling the beginnings of a hangover from just reading the list of symptoms. One more drink may feel like a good idea in the moment, but the next day often tells a different story.

The hangover has been a problem irritating humanity for longer than you may think. In fact, the hangover was first reported over 3,000 years ago in the Susruta Samhita, an old Indian textbook on Vedic medicine. Described as paramada, its reported symptoms included: thirst, pain in the head and joints, heaviness of the body, and loss of taste. Back then, anyone reading the text would have had to manage without a cure.

For well over 3 millennia, humans have searched for anti-hangover remedies, and it has been far from easy.

Historic hangover cures were often as strange as they were ineffective. In ancient Rome, Pliny the Elder’s cure included lining the stomach with roasted sheep’s intestines – not as pleasant as our more modern trip to the Chicken Shop after a night out. Other examples from history include raw eel and bitter almonds prescribed by medieval European doctors, pickled sheep’s eyes favoured by Mongolians, and, more relatably, a soothing cup of green tea preferred by those in China.

So, how do you avoid a hangover in 2025?

A new generation of pre- and post-drinking supplements has hit supermarket shelves and online retailers, all pledging to deal with the dreaded symptoms. Numerous companies have been quick to cash in on this demand, with the global market size for these products estimated at $2.34 billion in 2023. This market is projected to reach a value of $6.18 billion by 2030, and will only grow larger as demand soars.

These products generally claim to work through two main approaches, either by enhancing alcohol metabolism or by replenishing nutrients depleted during drinking. Products in the first type target the breakdown of acetaldehyde, the toxic by-product of alcohol, using probiotics or herbal extracts that are marketed as supporting this process. The second focuses on recovery by supplying vitamins (such as B1, B6, B12, and C) and electrolytes, aiming to restore balance to the body’s systems after alcohol consumption.

However, the effectiveness of these products has been heavily debated. According to research from King’s College London, recent scientific trials on the effectiveness of these remedies are limited. In addition, the overall quality of evidence is very low, most commonly due to methodological limitations or imprecise measurements. No two studies have reported on the same hangover remedy, and results from these studies have yet to be independently replicated.

Even if these products are theoretically effective, we must take into account individual differences. Enzyme genetics, body composition, and gastrointestinal absorption all have varying effects on how drinking alcohol will impact you. No two people will feel the effects of alcohol the same way.

The efficacy of these supplements also heavily depends on bioavailability: how well the body absorbs and utilises different ingredients. This can vary greatly from person to person, so whilst taking one supplement may work for your friend, there is no guarantee it will work for you.

Within the brain, recent research shows that alcohol is processed differently in each area. Different areas of the brain break down alcohol at different speeds, which may help explain why drinking can affect people’s mood, behaviour, and hangovers in complex ways.

Should I use anti-hangover pills?

Whilst supplements and pills promise a quick fix for a nasty hangover, doctors continue to recommend old-fashioned strategies. These include pacing drinks, eating before or while drinking, alternating an alcoholic drink with a glass of water, and making sure you get enough rest. These methods are not as flashy as a capsule or powder, but they do remain the most tried and tested methods of avoiding the worst symptoms – and they’re a lot cheaper too!

The appeal of anti-hangover pills is strong. If you’re considering them, do your research before purchasing or taking any. There is currently no solid evidence that any hangover product being sold in the US can prevent or lessen hangovers.

The fascination with finding a way to outsmart the consequences of drinking itself is no new phenomenon. Even 3,000 years later, we’re still looking for the magic pill. Until science catches up, the most effective remedy might be the simplest: think about how much you’re drinking in the first place.