A guide to: Finding support at University

With new friends, a new home, and possibly a new city, the opportunities that the University might present are boundless. But that doesn’t mean everyone has the same experiences, or that the University doesn’t present its own challenges: that is where the University support system comes into play. There are a variety of support services available, both at the University and the Students’ Union. They all cater to different needs, so it’s worthwhile knowing what each service does before you get going at University.

Your Academic Advisor

As a student at the University, you will be assigned an academic advisor from your department, and they’re there to serve as your main point of contact about any academic concerns you might have. Whether that’s concerns over your academic journey, potential impediments to your study, or if you’re seeking academic advice, the academic advisor is there to support you.

School Support Hubs

Every school at the University (there are nine of them!) has their own support hubs. These support hubs are found in your school’s hub building and are there for general enquiries related to your degree. These support hubs can offer generalist advice regarding resits, module selections, grades, transcripts, or any other question you can think of when it comes to your academics. These are also the people you can speak to regarding any applications for mitigating circumstances as well.

These support hubs can be found on the Interactive Map here:

School of Arts Languages and Culture: The Samuel Alexander Building (#67 on campus map)

School of Biological Sciences: Room G.483, fourth Floor, Stopford Building (#79 on campus map)

School of Medical Sciences: Ground Floor, Stopford Building (#79 on campus map)

School of Health Sciences: Ground Floor, Jean McFarlane Building (#92 on campus map)

School of Engineering: First Floor, Nancy Rothwell Building (#24 on campus map)

School of Natural Sciences: Ground Floor, entrance of Alan Turing Building (#46 on campus map)

Alliance Manchester Business School: Room 2.091, second Floor, Alliance Manchester Business School (#29 on campus map)

School of Environment, Education and Development: Ground Floor, Humanities Bridgeford Street Building (#35 on campus map)

School of Social Sciences: Ground Floor, Arthur Lewis Building (#36 on campus map)

Disability Advice and Support Service

The Disability Advice and Support Service (DASS) can be found on the second floor of University Place (#37 on campus map) and offers advice and support to both incoming and current students. From physical to mental disabilities, DASS provide a variety of services to support you on your academic journey. This might include exam arrangements, such as a different room or extra time, to an automatic week extension on any coursework you may have.

If you have any concerns about how your disabilities might affect you, then reach out to them in person, or by emailing them at [email protected].

Counselling Service

The University offers an extensive counselling service available to students facing any mental health difficulties during your time at the University. The Counselling Service run on a next-day booking system, where appointments are released at 4pm Monday-Friday, for the next day – these appointments can go quickly during peak times.

The Counselling Service specialise in offering a variety of support services, such as workshops, 1-1 appointments, and social prescribing services. The service is keen to stress that they do not offer longer-term support, but they are able to signpost those in need to a variety of other NHS and private services in and around Greater Manchester. The counselling service can be found in Crawford House (#31 on campus map).

Campus GP

The University offers an on-campus University GP Service, in association with the Robert Darbishire Practice. The campus GP can be found in Crawford House, (#31 on campus map) and can be registered with via the online portal of the Robert Darbishire Practice. The University GP offers Doctors (GPs), Nurses, Sexual Health Nurses, Physician Associates, Pharmacists, Mental Health Practitioners, and Physiotherapists. So, whatever your health needs might be, the University GP service is there to support you.

Students’ Union Advice Service

The Students’ Union advice service specialises in offering support beyond the University. As the Students’ Union is effectively an independent institution adjacent to the University, the advice service is able to offer students impartial advice related to academics, finances, student life, and housing, and is also able to signpost students to support services offered by the University more widely. The advice service can be found on the first floor of the Students’ Union Building (#68 on the campus map).

ResLife

ResLife are your pastoral care available for you in your first year accommodation. They are there to support you during your moving in period and your time living in our halls, and can be contacted throughout the night if you have any concerns. Whether you are locked out of your flat, having issues with your flatmates, or you are having a mental health crisis, ResLife are there to support you. The ResLife team is primarily composed of staff, students who are PhD candidates, master’s students, or mature undergraduate students.

Report and Support

Report and Support is the University service dedicated to supporting students who are facing a range of issues such as harassment, bullying, sexual assault, or hate. They have a range of specialist advisors available with whom you can speak; if you do not feel comfortable or safe to speak with the team directly, reports can also be made anonymously. Additionally, the service signposts external services available in the Greater Manchester area, including NHS services or charities. Report and Support is free to use and is available for both staff and students.

Whether you use the services or not, knowing that they’re there can help to ease you into university life and make this period of change and transition easier to navigate. Student support and advice is there to be utilised, so don’t ever feel like your questions or problems are too small to warrant the help.