British government recognises the State of Palestine

Keir Starmer’s decision to recognise the state of Palestine marks a major shift in UK foreign policy. Announced on September 21, the government reaffirmed it’s backing of the two-state solution, amidst a series of other countries also recognising the State of Palestine.

The move was expected after Keir Starmer announced 0n July 29 that the UK government was set to recognise Palestine unless Israel met set conditions. Recognising Palestine was a part of the Labour manifesto, and Starmer has faced growing political pressure from Parliament as a cross-party letter was signed by 221 MPs on July 25.

However, public opinion in the UK remains divided on the matter. Despite a recent YouGov poll finding 44% in favour of the recognition, nearly a third of respondents were still unsure and 18% opposed the decision. However, among 18-25 year-olds, YouGov polling suggest that the majority side with the decision, with 65% supporting Starmer’s recognition.

Earlier this year, a new solidarity motion recognising Palestine and supporting Pro-Palestine campaigning was submitted to the Students’ Union, but voting was postponed following the SU seeking legal advice, and the motion ultimately was withdrawn after concerns were raised by student groups and the University itself about the motions’ wording and its implications for safety and equality on campus.

The University has seen protest action occur on campus as left-wing groups protest the University’s alleged involvement in the Israeli defence sector. While UoM has previously stated that it has no links to the Israeli defence sector, campaigners continue to demand that the University take further action into reviewing their associations with Israel.

Despite these student protests and a 2024 open letter calling for UoM to cut ties with Tel Aviv University, the collaboration remains listed on the University’s website.

The University in it’s response to the open letter, said: “In relation to the issues raised regarding alleged alliances and investments, the University does not have any involvement with the Israeli defence sector and we issued a communication to our community on 2 November 2023 to provide clarity on this matter”.

Further, the University noted: “ We are committed to ensuring that our investment and research strategies are appropriate, responsible and compliant with our legal and regulatory obligations and applicable ethical frameworks”.

“We will continue to discuss all matters with our Students’ Union officers and executive, as the representative body of all our students, in the normal way. We remain committed to enabling our community to come together to discuss and debate controversial topics in a constructive and respectful manner as we have done with recent open meetings on freedom of speech and university finances”.

Student protests on campus include an encampment on the grounds of Brunswick Park, as well as occupations of the Samuel Alexander Building, the Simon Building, and the Roscoe Building.