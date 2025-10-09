Live review: FLO assert their position at the top of their game

Fans of London-based trio FLO were delighted as the group finally took to the stage at Manchester Academy for a highly anticipated performance. Originally scheduled for March, the UK and EU dates of their Access All Areas Tour were abruptly postponed due to an injury only weeks in advance. Stepping into the venue, it was clear that there were no bad feelings, and that time had only made the audience’s hearts grow fonder. Queues formed early in the day, and an array of devoted fans showed up and turned out in support of the band’s debut album, which shares a name with the tour.

The tour is the band’s most extensive to date. It feels as though all eyes have been on FLO for a long time, with the group being recipients of the 43rd Brit Award for Rising Star and victims of countless viral moments. Although their debut album reached number three in the UK album charts, the band has struggled to replicate the same level of success for their singles, particularly outside of the UK market.

Sekou ebbed the crowd into the night with a sultry set of soothing melodies that set the tone for what was set to be a beautiful night. The 21-year-old had an infectious energy, somehow hyping the audience to an even higher level. His set proved that he is also one to watch, with the crowd entirely entranced. Having worked with some huge industry names, Sekou showed that it’s his time now.

The moments of euphoric trepidation between sets immediately revealed that this was going to be an interesting night. The sound system pumped an array of upbeat classics, with lights fading and the crowd roaring as they dimmed. A trio of silhouettes appeared onstage, causing a frenzy below. Opening of the set with ‘AAA’ and ‘Walk Like This’ immediately proved that the girls were not here to play, displaying an array of vocals, melodies, and changes of pace with a level of synergy that doesn’t rely on cues.

Despite the academy-sized stage, the group worked together to fabricate an experience that felt arena-scale. Their movement commanded the audience’s attention, with their constant crowd interactions displaying a humane level of wit, warmth, and connection.

FLO is a group that has very much found its people; there wasn’t a track that wasn’t relayed back by at least half of the room. For a twenty-song set, that’s pretty impressive. The variety in FLO’s discography was also particularly impressive, with their viral hit ‘Cardboard Box’ rounding the show off well, but by no means stealing it. Hidden gems such as ‘In My Bag’, ‘Shoulda Woulda Coulda’ and ‘IWH2BMX’ pulled the set along at the perfect pace. The level of quality in these songs and the neo-soul and early 2000s R&B influence could serve radio or a viral moment well.

The roar of the crowd between songs was continuous, and warmth was shared as the trio descended into the pit for a sing-along moment. At multiple points, the band were rendered speechless, in awe of the scale of what they have accomplished being physically manifested before them. Confidence oozed out of each member with their sultry devotion to the music, and vocals ebbed out of them as natural as breath. This level of artistry comes from a soul worried little about numbers, and more about connection.

“This feels like a party… we’re not performers, this is a live PA set!”

To be able to achieve synchronicity as a three-piece act this early into the game is no easy feat. If this is FLO in their early days, it’ll be highly exciting to see where they go next. What’s perhaps most important is that the culture is paying attention. FLO’s recent show at O2 Academy Brixton was sold out, and Access All Areas achieved a top-three position in the UK charts.

The trio is arguably the UK’s leading girl-group at the moment, with the band themselves stating they “need a bit of rivalry”. We find ourselves in a girl-group drought following decades of oversaturation: Girls Aloud, The Saturdays, All Saints, Sugababes, etc., but that’s not to say FLO succeed through being the default. Their talent alone earns them the title of the best the UK has to offer in their scene. Though well-polished and able to offer that larger-than-life fantasy, the trio’s passion is raw and laid bare all over the stage.

Ultimately, FLO delivered a stellar performance and continue to prove themselves worthy of everyone’s attention. Many will be wondering: is it time to erase the rising star title and respect these women as the stars that they have proved themselves to be?