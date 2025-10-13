‘God Bless’: Bedroom Vacation and Magnum Opus ii at Café Blah

Words by Alfie Chase

If you like David Lynch, you must go to a gig at Café Blah: it is the most Lynchian gig space in all the UK. Red velvet curtains line the walls with a tiled floor and Persian rug underfoot; all tucked away down a small set of stairs.

Since the opening of their new location, Café Blah has proved itself to be the reigning supreme of cool-but-not-pretentious Manchester bars. Walking downstairs can lead to an overwhelming sense of intimidation, but after a minute it’s easy to recognise the fanbase of these two bands as friendly, creative locals and students.

The night was titled ‘God Bless’, celebrating the release of Bedroom Vacation’s new song of the same name. Magnum Opus ii opened: a newly-formed, truly incredible band who have perfected their sound over summer. They had the audience enraptured with their pensive melodies that divulged into shoegaze but retained saxophone as their centrepiece. During their last song, their harmonisation brought my friend to tears, as their incredible saxophonist wandered through the crowd. They cite Charli xcx and The Beatles as some of their musical influences, describing their gigs as “up, down, and around”.

It’s easy to see that Magnum Opus ii have gained their biggest influence from “connecting to a community of artists”, and they’re quick to express their belief that there is “no better time to be a music lover” than right now, in Manchester.

The headliner Bedroom Vacation have been a staple of the Manchester gig scene since their formation in 2020, bursting out of Stockport with their sharp riffs and upbeat psych-rock sound. The venue was swelteringly hot, but the band did not cease their performance for a second, never pausing for breath; instead, they jumped, screamed, and danced for the entire set. Slide riffs, phenomenal drum solos, and thrashing guitar filled the room, with energy so infectious it had everyone moving.

Bedroom Vacation’s influences range from The Velvet Underground to Pavement, as well as the ‘No-Wave’ New York avant-garde scene. It’s easy to understand why Bedroom Vacation have been the marker of excellent taste in the gig scene. Speaking about the venue they performed in to celebrate the release of ‘God Bless’, they were quick to mention that “playing Café Blah is a beautiful thing, we love playing bigger stages, but you can’t beat an intimate show in a basement”, testifying to the venue’s “character, art, and humour”.

‘God Bless’ is an excellent addition to Bedroom Vacation’s already impressive discography, and they are even better live than through headphones. Overall, it provided a night of phenomenal live music, Lynchian settings, and reasonably-priced German beer. These are two bands that can’t be missed at their next gigs, but it’s also worth checking out the new Café Blah location, even just as a space to have a drink.