Preview: Miles Kane

Solo artist and co-frontman of The Last Shadow Puppets, Miles Kane, recently released his third album Coup de Grace, which made it the UK’s top ten album charts.

It features songs penned by Jamie T and Lana Del Rey. His upcoming date at Manchester Academy will be his first headline tour since he released his last album Don’t Forget Who You Are in 2013 and the anticipation is sky-high.

Whether appearing alongside Alex Turner or on his own, Miles Kane never fails to bring the whole Paul Weller-esque persona to his live shows. He not only sounds the part of a true indie rocker, but dresses like one too. As said by Kane himself, “Keep it simple and real, and you can’t go wrong.” Expect incredible guitar solos, quirky mannerisms and attempting to sing every song at the top of your lungs in a Scouse accent.

Having the pleasure of seeing Miles Kane a countless number of times over the years, I can safely assure you each time is different and more exciting. Whether at a festival, or in a more intimate setting, Miles consistently brings an infectious energy and a snazzy new haircut to the stage that is incomparable to other artists.

Whilst Miles and his band have kept the authenticity of mod revival and garage rock, there is never a dull moment when watching him perform live. There’s nothing more that your teenage-self would want than screaming classics like ‘Come Closer’ or ‘Give up’, so don’t miss the opportunity to see the man himself this November.