Sparkle Incoming! Hailey Baldwin X PrettyLittleThing is here!

PrettyLittleThing is the global fast fashion powerhouse that has put Manchester well and truly on the map. It has also just released its much-anticipated party collection with Hailey Baldwin. Grossing £168.6 million in 6 months – March to August this year – it’s clear CEO Umar Kamani knows his target market. This collection doesn’t disappoint. Former celebrity collections have included Kourtney Kardashian, Ashley Graham, and Maya Jama. Similarly to the rest, Baldwin’s collaboration is set to be a sell out success, which launched on 6th November.

The 21-year-old model has walked for fashion giants like Tommy Hilfiger, Moschino, Philipp Plein, and Dolce & Gabanna. She has also graced the covers of Vogue, creating a respectable name for herself in the fashion world. Not to mention making headlines tying the knot with a little-known, Justin Bieber. The collaboration makes sense for PLT who are trying evermore to boost their business growth in the US since their initial launch party with Kylie Jenner back in 2016.

Talking to Bustle, Baldwin said “I’m so excited to be announced as the latest face of PrettyLittleThing. I love their holiday collection! There’s so many different looks to choose from and each equally as perfect for this party season”. The range doesn’t go easy on the sparkle, and provides head-to-toe glitz and glamour. It offers a collection of shoes and accessories, loose elegant co-ords, mini-dresses and bralets, as well dazzling ball gowns.

There are many bargains within the collection, like the ‘Silver Glitter Mesh Long Sleeve Shirt’, retailing at a reasonable £25. This chic garment is ready to wear and has that ‘something I just threw on’ charm. However, the sparkles give it something a bit more special. Worn loosely with a few buttons undone, half tucked into a pair of black trousers and some strappy stilettos would make this the perfect party outfit. The ‘Silver Sequined Oversized Blazer Dress’ is one of the pricier items at £60, but is undeniably a statement piece. It combines the structure of a tailored coat, a silhouette that continues to be on-trend, with the signature glittery silver fabric featured throughout the collection.

Yet its not just been the clothes of this collection that has got fans talking. The campaign imagery stars a variety of models cast alongside Baldwin. Also on the website each style is pictured with both regular and plus size models showing how they have made each and every item to fit all shapes, ranging from a size 6 to a size 26. This is a refreshing change in contrast to the standard conduct that online retailers have generally. Carrying on from their tagline with Ashley Graham’s body inclusivity range ‘every BODY in PLT’ it’s clear the fashion giants are similarly promoting body confidence and providing the sparkle for all this festive season.