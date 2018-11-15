Sex, Drugs & Rock n’ roll – where UoM invests your fees

In June 2018 the University of Manchester published a document outlining the companies in which it directly held shares — here are some of The Mancunion’s more interesting discoveries.

The world of drugs and pharmaceuticals often comes up in debates about access to medicines around the world, animal testing, and exponential price rises in pursuit of profit. Despite the complications, UoM continues to invest in pharmaceutical companies around the world.

One of these is GlaxoSmithKline, a global firm with its headquarters in London turning over around £25 billion a year through its drugs, vaccines, and consumer products. Some of their more trivial products include good old Horlicks, Aquafresh toothpaste, and everyone’s childhood favourite — Calpol.

The university also invests in another drug company, Bayer Global. As well as drugs and consumer products, Bayer owns brands in crop science and animal health. One of which is Roundup Herbicide, which produces the weed-killer that prompted calls for a ban in the UK.

A, perhaps more surprising, investment choice by UoM is in Reckitt Benckiser — a multinational company that owns many well-known household brands. It sells everything for your perfectly curated date night – Air Wick to create a scent sensation, Dettol to scrub up your Oak House cell, and of course, Durex in case you get lucky.

Perhaps it’s not so ideal for the university then that young people today are almost three times as likely to opt out of being sexually active. But, alas, being dubbed the ‘sensible’ generation of ‘snowflakes’ may result in a record high of antibacterial sales, so UoM might win as much as it loses.

No eclectic range of investment options would be complete though without a bit of Rock n’ roll. The university has thankfully got this covered; holding shares in Las Vegas Sands Corporation. The company is famous for its hotels, casinos, and retail spaces. Some of them include Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, The Venetian Hotel and Casino resort in Macao, China, and of course, The Palazzo and The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. The latter having an in-house chapel for all of your Las Vegas wedding needs, a nightclub that boasts a 20 foot Buddha statue; and of course, Gondola rides to make guests think they could reach Italy without leaving the US borders.

Seemingly, it’s a bit of a strange mix of investment options for the University, all of which, however, are known to be profitable, and helping the university to grow from big to bigger. Having said this though, investments made up just 1% of the University’s income in 2017 suggesting that whilst some of its investment choices may be questionable, they make up a small minority in comparison to other funding sources.