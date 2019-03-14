MANIFF 2019: The Evolution of Testicles VR

My adventure to VR film began in Virtual Hideout; a store focussed on bringing you the best VR gaming experience. I was kindly allowed to play some VR games before my film session. VR Fruit Ninja is a game everyone should play at least once in their life. After the VR gaming session it was time to experience a VR film.

The film I watched was The Evolution of Testicles. The title may lead you to believe you will finally get to experience what Riley Reid experiences in her field of work. In reality, the film is being used to raise awareness about testicular cancer. The comedic and emotional elements are brought by Chris O’Dowd. The film is a journey through the stories of male cancer survivors. It focuses on the awkwardness of self examination and how to get rid of stigma of men going to the doctor to help in the fight against testicular cancer.

Unfortunately, the VR experience can’t yet beat the big screen in overall screen quality, but it is a fun tool for short films. I definitely hope to see more VR short films in the near future.

3/5.

The 5th Manchester Film Festival is taking place at the ODEON Great Northern from 2nd March to 10th March 2019.