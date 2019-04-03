MIFTA Season: The Results
After eight productions, displaying exceptional talent in performance, design, directing, and writing, the MIFTA winners were announced at the Drama Ball. Here are the results:
Best Costume/Make-Up
Nominations: Swish Swish, We Have Sinned, Abandon Ship, Love and Information
Winner: Swish Swish
Best Set/Design
A Place, Swish Swish, We Have Sinned, The Greatest Tory Ever Told
Winner: A Place
Best Lighting
Nominations: A Place, Swish Swish, Abandon Ship, Love and Information
Winner: Love and Information
Best Sound
Nominations: A Place, Abandon Ship, The Greatest Tory Ever Told, Love and Information, Do Not Disturb
Winner: Love and Information
Best Music
Nominations: Swish Swish, We Have Sinned, Abandon Ship, Love and Information
Winner: Swish Swish
Best Newcomer
Nominations: Neil John (Enron), Joe Llewelyn (Enron), Mariella Dyckhoff (Swish Swish), Sam Easton (Abandon Ship), Noah Matthews
Winner: Mariella Dyckhoff (Swish Swish)
Best Supporting Female Performance
Nominations: Flora Higgins (Enron), Anna Robson (Enron), Elena Brearley (A Place), Grainne Flynn (Abandon Ship), Kate Gabriel (Do Not Disturb)
Winner: Kate Gabriel (Do Not Disturb)
Best Supporting Male Performance
Nominations: Neil John (Enron), Joe Llewelyn (Enron), Gary Gannon (We Have Sinned), Hugo Lewkowicz (We Have Sinned), Kwame Owusu (The Greatest Tory Ever Told)
Winner: Gary Gannon(We Have Sinned)
Best Female Lead
Nominations: Mariella Dyckhoff (Swish Swish), Hope Leslie (Swish Swish), Lauren Owen (Swish Swish), Orla Quilligan (Do Not Disturb)
Winner: Mariella Dyckhoff (Swish Swish)
Best Male Lead
Nominations: Charlie McRoberts (Enron), Sam Easton (Abandon Ship), Joseph Conway (Love and Information), Rory Greenwood (Do Not Disturb)
Winner: Charlie McRoberts (Enron)
Best Ensemble
Nominations: Enron, Swish Swish, We Have Sinned, Love and Information
Winner: Love and Information
Best Cameo
Winner: Thomas Valerio (We Have Sinned)
Most Promising New Writing
Nominations: Sassy Holmes (A Place), Ellie Klouda (Swish Swish), Edmund Philips (Abandon Ship), Chloe Weare (Do Not Disturb)
Winner: Ellie Klouda (Swish Swish)
Best Director
Nominations: Lauren Ellis-Stretch (We Have Sinned), Ellie Klouda and Lily Brittain (Swish Swish), Tom Thacker (Abandon Ship), Georgia Brown (Love and Information)
Winner: Georgia Brown (Love and Information)
Best Show
Nominations: A Place, Swish Swish, Love and Information, Do Not Disturb
Winner: Love and Information
Judges’ Award for Originality and Innovation
“For a bold and unfaltering commitment to creating a distinctive psycho-dramatic universe, transforming perceptions of reality through sound, moving image and art design, daring to be strange and taking us to another world, the Judges’ Award for Originality and Innovation goes to”:
Sass Holmes for A Place.
Congratulations from The Mancunion to all those involved!
