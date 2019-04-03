MIFTA Season: The Results

After eight productions, displaying exceptional talent in performance, design, directing, and writing, the MIFTA winners were announced at the Drama Ball. Here are the results:

Best Costume/Make-Up

Nominations: Swish Swish, We Have Sinned, Abandon Ship, Love and Information

Winner: Swish Swish

Best Set/Design

A Place, Swish Swish, We Have Sinned, The Greatest Tory Ever Told

Winner: A Place

Best Lighting

Nominations: A Place, Swish Swish, Abandon Ship, Love and Information

Winner: Love and Information

Best Sound

Nominations: A Place, Abandon Ship, The Greatest Tory Ever Told, Love and Information, Do Not Disturb

Winner: Love and Information

Best Music

Nominations: Swish Swish, We Have Sinned, Abandon Ship, Love and Information

Winner: Swish Swish

Best Newcomer

Nominations: Neil John (Enron), Joe Llewelyn (Enron), Mariella Dyckhoff (Swish Swish), Sam Easton (Abandon Ship), Noah Matthews

Winner: Mariella Dyckhoff (Swish Swish)

Best Supporting Female Performance

Nominations: Flora Higgins (Enron), Anna Robson (Enron), Elena Brearley (A Place), Grainne Flynn (Abandon Ship), Kate Gabriel (Do Not Disturb)

Winner: Kate Gabriel (Do Not Disturb)

Best Supporting Male Performance

Nominations: Neil John (Enron), Joe Llewelyn (Enron), Gary Gannon (We Have Sinned), Hugo Lewkowicz (We Have Sinned), Kwame Owusu (The Greatest Tory Ever Told)

Winner: Gary Gannon(We Have Sinned)

Best Female Lead

Nominations: Mariella Dyckhoff (Swish Swish), Hope Leslie (Swish Swish), Lauren Owen (Swish Swish), Orla Quilligan (Do Not Disturb)

Winner: Mariella Dyckhoff (Swish Swish)

Best Male Lead

Nominations: Charlie McRoberts (Enron), Sam Easton (Abandon Ship), Joseph Conway (Love and Information), Rory Greenwood (Do Not Disturb)

Winner: Charlie McRoberts (Enron)

Best Ensemble

Nominations: Enron, Swish Swish, We Have Sinned, Love and Information

Winner: Love and Information

Best Cameo

Winner: Thomas Valerio (We Have Sinned)

Most Promising New Writing

Nominations: Sassy Holmes (A Place), Ellie Klouda (Swish Swish), Edmund Philips (Abandon Ship), Chloe Weare (Do Not Disturb)

Winner: Ellie Klouda (Swish Swish)

Best Director

Nominations: Lauren Ellis-Stretch (We Have Sinned), Ellie Klouda and Lily Brittain (Swish Swish), Tom Thacker (Abandon Ship), Georgia Brown (Love and Information)

Winner: Georgia Brown (Love and Information)

Best Show

Nominations: A Place, Swish Swish, Love and Information, Do Not Disturb

Winner: Love and Information

Judges’ Award for Originality and Innovation

“For a bold and unfaltering commitment to creating a distinctive psycho-dramatic universe, transforming perceptions of reality through sound, moving image and art design, daring to be strange and taking us to another world, the Judges’ Award for Originality and Innovation goes to”:

Sass Holmes for A Place.

Congratulations from The Mancunion to all those involved!