Anger over proposed Hardy’s Well redevelopment

Mancunians have expressed anger over a proposed redevelopment of beloved public house Hardy’s Well.

The pub, located at the end of the curry mile, hasn’t been in use for a number of years but is seen by many as an artefact and a ‘central part of Rusholme’s identity’.

The new plans – originally submitted to the council a year ago – would see the iconic pub turned into flats and shops, with the pub’s frontage saved and partly kept unchanged.

Some residents have slammed the proposals as a “shame” and “monstrous”, with one resident calling the planning authorities in Manchester “actually bonkers.”

Councillors and residents groups have also raised concerns about the proposed plans leading to additional traffic and congestion, with parking said to be a particular issue in the area.

Bizzy Kray, a masters student said: “Some residents will see this as if the developers are tearing down a beloved statue; it’s a public monument, part of the mancunion landscape, and many will be sad to see it gone.”

However, some have struggled to see the issue with the proposed redevelopment.

Luke Austin, an Environmental Science and Management student said: “It’s better being flats than it just sat there rotting, at least they’re keeping part of the building. Do you ever think it was going to reopen as a pub? It was only a matter of time before houses or shops got placed on its land.”

The 200-year-old pub is the site of Lemn Sissay’s legendary poem ‘Hardy’s Well’. The renowned poet and Chancellor of the University of Manchester describes the piece as “public art”.

Alfie Wells, a second-year Geography student said: “I think as long as Sissay’s poetry is preserved on the Southern wall then regeneration should happen. That end of the Curry Mile is an eyesore to be honest but the poetry must be preserved though as its an important piece of Mancunian history. Personally, I would love for a brewery or independent to take over the lease and turn it back into a bustling community hub it once was.”

Harry Hamish Gray, an aerospace engineering graduate shared the proposed redevelopment on Fallowfield Students Group (FSG), calling it a ‘monstrous tumour’.

He told The Mancunion that whilst he understands the need for redevelopment “a lot of students are unfamiliar with the love northerners have for red brick.”

He added: “They may just see it as ruins, but many of these buildings are important to our shared history and culture.

“I don’t mind expensive flats just as long as they look nice. There is nothing worse than knowing that somebody is paying £140+ a week to live in such a ghastly building, I feel bad for them.”

The Mancunion has contacted Lemn Sissay for a comment.