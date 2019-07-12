Preview: Steve Backshall comes to Manchester

On Sunday you can join BAFTA winning naturalist, explorer, and travel writer, Steve Backshall at a one-off event in Manchester.

He will be discussing his latest challenge as he embarked on a treacherous 12-month trek to the furthest corners of the Earth as part of his new UK TV series, Expedition with Steve Backshall at the RNCM Theatre in Manchester.

Fans can hear exclusive behind the scenes stories from the man himself and watch previewed clips of the new television series. He’ll also tell all on his tales of death-defying experiences, from battling icy arctic climates, to searing sun-scorched deserts, and travelling to remote corners of the Earth to the places that most of us can only dream of.

Steve said: “It’s easy to assume that every inch of the Earth has been explored, but that’s simply not the case. Our planet is a treasure trove of hidden gems, with far-flung, forgotten corners that are yet to be discovered. In this show, that’s exactly where we end up, and we’re taking the viewers on the journey with us.”

He added: “I’ve had some mind-blowing experiences filming this new series – from tackling the first descent of a white-water river in the Himalayas and trekking through unexplored jungle in South America to climbing mountains in the deserts of the Middle East – and I can’t wait to share these adventures with everyone.”

The live show of Expedition with Steve Backshall at the RNCM Theatre starts at 7pm on Sunday, 14th July. Tickets start from £20 and are available online by calling 0161 907 5555. The UKTV series, Expedition with Steve Backshall, will air every Sunday at 8pm from July 21st on Dave.

Tags: preview, RNCM, steve backshall, TV