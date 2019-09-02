SU Activities Officer glues herself to Barclays

Lizzy Haughton, the Students’ Union (SU) Activities Officer, has glued herself to Barclays’ offices in Manchester City Centre as part of her activism with Extinction Rebellion.

It’s thought that Haughton is one of eight protesters who broke away from Extinction Rebellion’s Deansgate occupation which took place over the weekend to perform the action – which Extinction Rebellion claim is in protest to Barclays’ investment in fossil fuels.

The Deansgate occupation was scheduled to begin on Friday, 30th August and come to a close this evening.

Another SU Officer, Adam Haigh, was seen at the occupation over the weekend, and is known to be an Extinction Rebellion activist. However, there is no suggestion that the Welfare and Community Officer is involved in the Barclays protest.

Ahead of the Deansgate occupation, Haughton and Haigh told The Mancunion in a joint statement: “Extinction Rebellion has had a huge role to play in increasing awareness in the climate crisis this past year, and has seen a number of protests occur, as part of the local group’s efforts to bring attention to the crisis, here in Manchester.

“What’s more, we need students on side; this is our fight for our future among youths across the world, and our educational institutions have incredible amounts of power to lead in this fight that they are, so far, ignoring. We need students to get involved in any way they can in environmental activism and to be able to hold their universities and local councils to account.”

The MEN also reported that Extinction Rebellion activists were marching down Great Ancoats Street, causing traffic to be stopped whilst the protesters were in the road.

Haughton has been arrested before for action with Extinction Rebellion – back in November, she was one of eight people charged with allegedly “wilfully obstructing the highway” during a protest on Oxford Road.

Extinction Rebellion graffiti has also appeared at Oak House and outside Whitworth Hall in the past twelve months.

A Barclays statement said: “We recognise that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today and are determined to do all we can to support the transition to a low carbon economy, while also ensuring that global energy needs continue to be met.”

The University of Manchester Students’ Union has been contacted for comment.

This is a developing story, with more to follow.