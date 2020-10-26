Horoscopes: Week commencing October 26th

Spooky season is upon us and if you are looking for a lockdown look to celebrate Halloween, check out your star sign’s costume…

Scorpio Oct 23 – Nov 22

You have a very black and white view on the world. So Halloween equals scary, and scary equals Grim Reaper! The ultimate ‘bad guy’.

Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21

You have endless amounts of energy and are always looking for the next adventure. A wild cowboy is the obvious choice for you – yee haw!

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20

You are often lost in your thoughts and suddenly realise the perfect costume for you. A skeleton! Why? Because it is deep and complex, just like you.

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19

You might think it is an original idea, but a cat couldn’t be more basic. Don’t kid yourself that you will be the only feline in the crowd and remember your tail!

Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20

You and zombies have a lot in common. You’re both great dancers and bad at letting things go (like a need to consume brains). This is a match made in heaven!

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20

Bright, orange and the centre of attention. A lovable pumpkin is a great costume and sure to be a real talking piece, everyone will see you coming from a mile away!

Taurus Apr 21 – May 20

Not only have you been planning your look for months, but you have made it yourself. Hours spent getting all the hairs in the right place, this werewolf look will kill it!

Gemini May 21 – June 21

This Halloween it is all about looks instead of the scare-factor. A witch allows you to pair your fashion sense with the season. Who cares if you’re scary? You look good!

Cancer June 22 – July 22

You are calm and compassionate but also very methodical. Just like a doctor, you work hard, play hard and look great in scrubs!

Leo July 23 – Aug 22

When someone said arrogant, all you heard was ‘arr’. A swash-buckling pirate is a perfect outfit for you! You can wow the crowds with your tales of the seven seas.

Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21

Some people call you cold and that has stuck with you. So a vampire is the perfect match for your personality. Well that and you look great in black!

Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22

You have completely forgotten it’s Halloween and are desperate to find a last minute look. The first thing you see is your bed sheet, you throw it over your head and crisis averted! Ghosts are a classic right?