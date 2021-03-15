Horoscopes: Week commencing March 15th

Ever wondered which side-character you are, based on your star sign, in Friends? Of course you have!

Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20

Gunther – you are softly spoken but tend to be vague in your expression. You tend to hold grudges but are a reliable friend!

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20

Jack Geller – you are very energetic but this hides your insecurities deep down. You can be selfish but are a fearless leader!

Taurus Apr 21 – May 20

Estelle Leonard – you are renowned for your work ethic but don’t always have the best memory when it comes to loyalty!

Gemini May 21 – June 21

Urusla Buffay – might be a cliché twin joke, but people find you hard to read and don’t know where they stand with you.

Cancer June 22 – July 22

Janice – you are clingy and need people to like you, but are very caring. People find themselves drawn to you and aren’t sure why!

Leo July 23 – Aug 22

Marcel – you love to be adored and people love adoring you. You are known for being dramatic and find it hard to give others the limelight.

Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21

Judy Geller – you are a little controlling but only mean well. While you worry excessively, people always come to you for advice.

Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22

Ben – you are youthful, fun and make everyone feel relaxed. There is just something childlike about your energy that draws people in!

Scorpio Oct 23 – Nov 22

Pete Becker – you are incredibly ambitious and won’t get distracted by anything when it comes to your life goals.

Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21

Erica – you think that life is all about having fun and don’t sit still for long. You don’t have any regrets and are always going forward!

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20

Richard – you are a bit of a late-bloomer when it comes to finding yourself but you are very sophisticated and responsible. People warm easily to you!

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19

Paolo – you come across as friendly but this can often be confused for detached. You always try hard to be different and love to stand out from the crowd.