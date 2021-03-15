Manchester Forecast

Latest News:
Is ‘greenwashing’ by big tech deceiving us all? The Revolution of Sustainable Plastics Know your rights: How to deal with the police on campus Who Killed the Lollipop Man? Will Nancy be voted out? The referendum explained Rated: The Instagram meme pages sweeping Fallowfield Opinion: Here’s why Nancy Rothwell must go George Floyd: Manchester mural defaced again Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone set to be introduced in 2022 LGBT+ History Month: How to celebrate from home
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Pisces Icon
Pisces Icon

Horoscopes: Week commencing March 15th

Written on . Posted in Horoscopes

Ever wondered which side-character you are, based on your star sign, in Friends? Of course you have!

Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20

Gunther – you are softly spoken but tend to be vague in your expression. You tend to hold grudges but are a reliable friend!

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20

Jack Geller – you are very energetic but this hides your insecurities deep down. You can be selfish but are a fearless leader!

Taurus Apr 21 – May 20

Estelle Leonard – you are renowned for your work ethic but don’t always have the best memory when it comes to loyalty!

Gemini May 21 – June 21

Urusla Buffay – might be a cliché twin joke, but people find you hard to read and don’t know where they stand with you.

Cancer June 22 – July 22

Janice – you are clingy and need people to like you, but are very caring. People find themselves drawn to you and aren’t sure why!

Leo July 23 – Aug 22

Marcel – you love to be adored and people love adoring you. You are known for being dramatic and find it hard to give others the limelight.

Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21

Judy Geller – you are a little controlling but only mean well. While you worry excessively, people always come to you for advice.

Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22

Ben – you are youthful, fun and make everyone feel relaxed. There is just something childlike about your energy that draws people in!

Scorpio Oct 23 – Nov 22

Pete Becker – you are incredibly ambitious and won’t get distracted by anything when it comes to your life goals.

Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21

Erica – you think that life is all about having fun and don’t sit still for long. You don’t have any regrets and are always going forward!

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20

Richard – you are a bit of a late-bloomer when it comes to finding yourself but you are very sophisticated and responsible. People warm easily to you!

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19

Paolo – you come across as friendly but this can often be confused for detached. You always try hard to be different and love to stand out from the crowd.

Written by

contributor

Tags: fortune, Friends, future, horoscopes, tv show

Tara Bharadia

Section Editor for Puzzles and Horoscopes
Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap