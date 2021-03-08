Horoscopes: week commencing March 8th

I’ve been working in my kitchen recently, can you tell?

Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20

Fork – to a layman, you might look confusing and scary, but everyone knows that you are very sharp yet friendly!

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20

Grater – you sometimes come across as aggressive, but once people get to know you, they realise how much easier you can make their life!

Taurus Apr 21 – May 20

Tablespoon – you are reliable, always there for us and can be used to most things. You make everyone feel comfortable, a great big spoon.

Gemini May 21 – June 21

Rolling Pin – you are incredibly adaptable but can be a bit of a bull-dozer when it comes to conversation.

Cancer June 22 – July 22

Ladle – welcoming and warm, always giving people their fair share of good and bad. But you don’t always work well in a team.

Leo July 23 – Aug 22

Teaspoon – you are the perfect accompaniment for a cuppa! But don’t be too confident with what you can handle or you might get bent out of shape.

Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21

Butter Knife – not the sharpest tool in the shed, but definitely the most hard-working. You know what your limits are and you’re not afraid to say.

Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22

Spatula – you can always see the other side of an argument and are a great mediator. But you need to be more firm when it comes to your own decisions!

Scorpio Oct 23 – Nov 22

Steak Knife – sharp, decisive and to the point! You are incredibly useful but you don’t want to get on your bad side.

Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21

Whisk – incredibly energetic, you are able to make the mood of a room lighter in an instant. Keep using your bubbly personality to make new friends!

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20

Spaghetti Strainer – sometimes your ego gets in the way of your ideals. Remember to set reasonable goals!

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19

Wooden Spoon – you are incredibly friendly and people love that you don’t care what others think!