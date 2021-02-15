Horoscopes: Week commencing February 15th

Time to find out which Brooklyn-99 character embodies your star sign’s personality. Noice!

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19

Just like Hitchcock, you are fun-loving, wild and young at heart.

Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20

Similar to Charles Boyle, you are kind, good-natured and a tiny bit clingy.

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20

Whilst you are competitive and childish, like Jake Peralta, you are also an enigmatic go-getter!

Taurus Apr 21 – May 20

You aren’t the sharpest tool in the shed but no work would get done without you – similar to Gina Linetti.

Gemini May 21 – June 21

You are a great talker but, just like Doug Judy, you can be hard to read and cunning.

Cancer June 22 – July 22



Just like Scully, you have hidden talents, despite being stuck on desk duty.

Leo July 23 – Aug 22



The captain’s ambitious and loving husband Kevin Cozner, perfectly matches your personality.

Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21



Whilst you may come across as controlling and argumentative, just like Amy Santiago, you have a soft heart.