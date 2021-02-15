Horoscopes: Week commencing February 15th
Time to find out which Brooklyn-99 character embodies your star sign’s personality. Noice!
Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19
Just like Hitchcock, you are fun-loving, wild and young at heart.
Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20
Similar to Charles Boyle, you are kind, good-natured and a tiny bit clingy.
Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20
Whilst you are competitive and childish, like Jake Peralta, you are also an enigmatic go-getter!
Taurus Apr 21 – May 20
You aren’t the sharpest tool in the shed but no work would get done without you – similar to Gina Linetti.
Gemini May 21 – June 21
You are a great talker but, just like Doug Judy, you can be hard to read and cunning.
Cancer June 22 – July 22
Just like Scully, you have hidden talents, despite being stuck on desk duty.
Leo July 23 – Aug 22
The captain’s ambitious and loving husband Kevin Cozner, perfectly matches your personality.
Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21
Whilst you may come across as controlling and argumentative, just like Amy Santiago, you have a soft heart.
Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22
Similar to Terry Jeffords, you are easy to get along with but can be prone to people-pleasing.
Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20
You are meticulous, detailed orientated and a great leader – just like Captain Raymond Holt!
