Image by DarkmoonArt_de from Pixabay

Horoscopes: Week commencing February 15th

Written on . Posted in Horoscopes

Time to find out which Brooklyn-99 character embodies your star sign’s personality. Noice!

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19Aquarius Icon

Just like Hitchcock, you are fun-loving, wild and young at heart.

Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20Pisces Icon

Similar to Charles Boyle, you are kind, good-natured and a tiny bit clingy.

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20Aries Icon

Whilst you are competitive and childish, like Jake Peralta, you are also an enigmatic go-getter!

Taurus Apr 21 – May 20Taurus Icon

You aren’t the sharpest tool in the shed but no work would get done without you – similar to Gina Linetti.

Gemini May 21 – June 21

Gemini Icon

You are a great talker but, just like Doug Judy, you can be hard to read and cunning.

Cancer June 22 – July 22

Cancer Icon

Just like Scully, you have hidden talents, despite being stuck on desk duty.

Leo July 23 – Aug 22

Leo Icon

The captain’s ambitious and loving husband Kevin Cozner, perfectly matches your personality.

Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21

Virgo Icon

Whilst you may come across as controlling and argumentative, just like Amy Santiago, you have a soft heart.

Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22

Libra Icon

Similar to Terry Jeffords, you are easy to get along with but can be prone to people-pleasing.

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20Capricorn Icon

You are meticulous, detailed orientated and a great leader – just like Captain Raymond Holt!

Written by

contributor

Tags: brooklyn 99, brooklyn nine nine, fate, horoscopes, tv show

Tara Bharadia

Section Editor for Puzzles and Horoscopes
