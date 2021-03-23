Horoscopes: Week commencing March 22nd
I have a feeling that these horoscopes are going to be egg-cellent…
Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20
M&M’s Egg – you can be sweet but you have a bit of a crunch to your personality!
Taurus Apr 21 – May 20
Buttons Egg – you are reliable, hard-working and always there.
Gemini May 21 – June 21
Galaxy Ripple Egg – you are smooth, sweet and know how to get what you want!
Cancer June 22 – July 22
Reese’s Crème Egg – no one really understands you, but they like it!
Leo July 23 – Aug 22
Malteaster Egg – a hit on the shelves and always a delight to see.
Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21
Ferrero Rocher Egg – a bit more sophisticated than the others!
Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22
Mini Egg – cute, fun and everyone loves you.
Scorpio Oct 23 – Nov 22
Yorkie Egg – a mysterious and new addition!
Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21
Lindt Egg – yes, you are more expensive, but you are worth it.
Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20
Milkybar Egg – you love to be different but are just as sweet as everyone else!
Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19
Terry Chocolate Orange Egg – you might look like the others, but deep down, you are a little different!
Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20
Kinder Egg – you cling onto your youth but now you are all grown up!
