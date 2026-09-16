Horoscopes: September overview and Manchester activities that match your Zodiac

Post-eclipse season is here! September marks the beginning of a new academic year and it naturally calls for new ideas, new activities, and new experiences. To make your freshers week easier, here are activities that suit your Zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): This month urges you to take the lead but beware of situations that attract disagreements within your circle. Raising your opinion in this particular time might open exciting doors.

Your activity in Manchester: Try out an escape room with your friends!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): You might find yourself overwhelmed with responsibilities and it might be time to rearrange your priorities. Call a friend up for coffee and remind yourself to indulge yourself in humor this month.

Your activity in Manchester: Check out Tabitha’s in Deansgate for a delicious cup of coffee and a side of people watching to keep you entertained!

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Don’t be afraid if a sudden change ends up at your doorstep. September will bring you closer to trusting your intuition and you might have to remind yourself that you can always take a break; be it from a fast-paced routine or a personal relationship.

Your activity in Manchester: Go on a solo date to an art exhibit! (If you’re looking for suggestions – go see ‘Unravelling’ at SEESAW on Princess street)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Protect your energy from emotionally draining situations and be mindful of taking criticism personally. Spend more time with your friends and family.

Your activity in Manchester: Go watch a movie at Vue and maybe sneak in a game of minigolf at Treetop.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Applaud yourself for taking action towards your goal, even if it feels like slow progress. Right now, channeling your creative energy will make you feel lighter. Cater to administrative tasks in your routine that you might be putting off.

Your activity in Manchester: Spend an afternoon trying pottery! It’ll help you realign with patience and you’ll walk home with a cute souvenir.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): This is a very lucky month for you. With the new moon on September 10th, you will develop clarity regarding the trajectory of your life. This is the time reset your mind and make way for abundance of confident energy.

Your activity in Manchester: Check out the extensive BFI Mediatheque at the Manchester Central Library for inspiration.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Saying ‘yes’ to every plan isn’t mandatory. If you find yourself in a sour place with a friend or a colleague, remember to prioritize peace. Remind yourself that it is completely okay to not have it all figured out.

Your activity in Manchester: As we make way for libra season, try out a new pastry at Flat Baker to commemorate.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Impulse isn’t your best friend this month. if a part of your routine suddenly feels boring, don’t quit it just yet; you might see desired results sooner than you think. Group projects will be less tiring and more fruitful during this period.

Your activity in Manchester: Walk around the canal in New Islington and try spotting the geese while thinking of Mary Oliver’s Wild Geese.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): This is an exciting month to make new friends and connections. Different opinions might be exactly what you need right now. Savor your enthusiasm and channel it into a new activity.

Your activity in Manchester: Dance all night and start with some jazz at Matt and Phreds!

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): The only way you can make space for something new is by letting go of what you have outgrown. If you are contemplating committing to a decision regarding your goals, remember that you can always change paths.

Your activity in Manchester: Catch the Campfield Market on Saturdays and enjoy numerous artisans, bakers, and more under one roof.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): In case you feel untethered due to a busy schedule, seek comfort in quality time with friends and ask for a helping hand. Don’t spend a lot of time in your head, especially if taking a certain action can eliminate your overthinking.

Your activity in Manchester: If the weather is on your side, take a train to Castleton and go on a scenic hike.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Fixate on people and choices that make you happy. Remain open to unexpected conversations and remember to trust yourself when you’re evaluating any interpersonal decisions.

Your activity in Manchester: Check out UNITOM in Stevenson Square and amongst long-form literary wonders, you might stumble upon a piece of stationary that your desk can really use.

This city abundantly provides opportunities to enjoy your day no matter your mood, social battery, or Zodiac sign!