Horoscopes: Week commencing February 22nd

Written on . Posted in Horoscopes

Whether you like them crunchy, salty or cheesy, we all love crisps. Keep reading to find out which packet goes great with your star sign!

Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20

Prawn cocktail – whoever would have thought of turning an iconic 80’s meal into a crisps flavour? You would have! You’re adventurous and not afraid of change.

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20

Beefy – you can be argumentative, to say the least, hence the beefy flavour being the best match for your personality!

Taurus Apr 21 – May 20

Crispy bacon – wake up and smell the bacon! The perfect breakfast to get your sign in gear for another busy day of work.

Gemini May 21 – June 21

Sour cream and chive – this classic flavour combination is the soulmate for your sweet but sharp personality!

Cancer June 22 – July 22

Sea salt and balsamic vinegar – you enjoy the finer things in life, and believe money directly correlates to quality, you won’t ever catch you buying own brand…

Leo July 23 – Aug 22

Cheese and onion – often seen as a strange combination but popular with everyone! You might come off strong but you know how to impress a crowd.

Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21

Pickled onion – the modest favourite of any crisp connoisseur, sweet and tangy, just like you.

Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22

Tangy cheese –  you know how to work a room and please a crowd, even though your jokes are a bit cheesy sometimes!

Scorpio Oct 23 – Nov 22

Salt and vinegar – you are a combination of salty and sour, but everyone loves that about you, keep being you!

Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21

Nice ‘n’ spicy – you are a classic fire sign and the spice in this flavour is a perfect match for you, now you just need to work on the ‘nice’ part…

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20

Ready salted – while you are hardworking, you don’t have much of an imagination. Just like ready salted, you are always there but a bit basic!

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19

Paprika – you like a bit of spice and love to be different. Paprika is the perfect flavour for you, and you liked it before it was cool…

Tara Bharadia

Section Editor for Puzzles and Horoscopes
