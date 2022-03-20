Latest News:
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat
Photo: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Any Dream Will Do at Manchester Opera House

Written on . Posted in Theatre

For two weeks only, the London Palladium’s new production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat is coming to the Manchester Opera House. From next week, you can see the production that helped frame Andrew Lloyd Weber’s stardom, as it ultimately became a hit in over 80 countries. A classic for a reason and fun for all the family, it’s one not to miss out on.

If you somehow avoided this musical as a child, or didn’t listen to religious education in primary school, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat follows the drama that ensues from his father gifting his favourite child, Joseph, a multi-coloured coat whilst his brothers are left nothing. The eleven brothers get extremely jealous, and even try to kill Joseph, telling his father that he was murdered. When this fails, they sell him as a slave and never see him again… or do they?

This production is particularly iconic because it stars Jason Donovan, who previously played Joseph in the nineties. He’s now playing the Pharaoh, and I’m very excited to see his performance in particular and how he adapts the role after having such a strong connection to the show.

Jac Yarrow will play the titular role of Joseph, who was nominated for the role on the West End, whilst Alexandra Burke – who last performed at Manchester Opera House in Aladdin – will be the Narrator. Honestly, this cast is insane, and I can’t wait to see it.

Manchester is one of few lucky cities getting that holy trinity, whilst others only have one or two of those stars (though some do have the original narrator, Liz Hateley).

If you fancy getting ‘Any Dream Will Do’ stuck in your head, then tickets are available now for the production. Go see the red and yellow and green and brown and scarlet and… you get the point, go see this coat for yourself.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat plays at Manchester Opera House from 23rd March until 2nd April, the first date of its 2022 UK tour.

