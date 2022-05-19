Manchester Opera House turns back time

Goddess of pop, queen of reinvention, and full-time icon. Cher has truly done it all, and now it’s time for her story to take the stage. Whilst she bid farewell to Manchester back in 2019, this brand-new musical will transport you through six decades of stardom, with not one, not two, but three Chers on stage!

The musical stars Millie O’Connell (Six, Rent) as Babe, Danielle Steers (Bat Out of Hell, Six) as Lady, and Olivier nominee Debbie Kurup (The Bodyguard; also known for The Prince of Egypt) as Star.

The tour’s cast is almost as spectacular as the original Broadway cast, which starred well-known theatre divas from across the pond. Tony winner (3 x nominee) Stephanie J. Block played Star and Teal Wicks played Lady, whilst Michaela Diamond had her stage debut as Babe (later going on to star in the acclaimed film tick, tick…BOOM!).

At workshop, Olivier winner Leslie Margherita (Zorro; also known for Fame L.A.) played Star, Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch; also known for Snowpiercer) played Lady, and Jillian Mueller played Babe.

Best to cast divas to play the diva, right?

Written by the award-winning Rick Elice, the musical masterpiece presents Cher’s rise to fame and her lasting legacy. Prepare yourselves for a night full of glitz and glam, showcasing Cher’s most iconic looks and featuring all the biggest hits, from I Got You Babe to Woman’s World.

On Broadway, the musical won two Tony Awards out of three nominations. Stephanie J. Block won Best Actress (after having been nominated twice) and Bob Mackie won Best Costume Design, whilst Kevin Adams was nominated for Best Lighting. The UK tour will differ from the Broadway production, with modifications to the show’s music, Rick Elice’s book, and even the Tony-winning costumes (which will be redesigned by Gabriella Slade).

Directed by acclaimed choreographer and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips and choreographed by 2 x Strictly winner Oti Mabuse, the brand-new production will not disappoint!

So, if you’re having second thoughts – snap out of it! Book your tickets today. Believe me, it’ll be a night to remember.

The Cher Show runs at Manchester Opera House from 17th until 21st May before continuing its UK tour until March 2023.