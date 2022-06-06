The Lowry finds its (little) voice

One of Britain’s greatest modern plays, The Rise & Fall of Little Voice, is at the Lowry Theatre this week – as part of its UK tour.

Jim Cartwright’s Olivier Award-Winning comedy-drama has earned international acclaim across the globe, including a Golden Globe winning smash-hit film, starring Jane Horrocks and Michael Caine.

Meet Little Voice and Mari Hoff. A mother and daughter central to the heart of this Northern fairy-tale, but as far apart in character as can be.

Little Voice leads a quiet and unassuming life, seeking companionship and joy from music’s most iconic singers, whilst Mari prefers the sound of her own voice, indulging in a life of booze, cheap thrills and seedy men.

Left to her own devices, LV starts to embody the famous divas she plays on repeat, swapping the grey backstreets of Northern England for the bright lights of Hollywood and Broadway, all from the safety of her own bedroom.

When Mari starts dating small-time club owner Ray Say, LV’s astonishing impersonations of Shirley Bassey, Marilyn Monroe and Judy Garland (to name a few) are thrust into the spotlight. Transformed and sensational, LV might just be Ray’s one and only chance to hit the big time, but what will the consequences be for mother and daughter?

Starring TV favourite Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street, Dinnerladies, Loose Women), British soap royalty Ian Kelsey (Emmerdale, Casualty) and ‘the girl of a thousand voices’ and two-time Drama Desk Award Nominee Christina Bianco, as Little Voice. Pretty amazing to cast one of the world’s most famous impressionists in this role, isn’t it?

Gulati last performed at the Lowry last September, as a supporting cast member in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Cartwright’s timeless and iconic tale explores the highs and the lows of small-town dreams, family rivalry and finding your voice in a noisy world.

With humour, heart and countless powerhouse ballads all performed live on stage, featuring music from Judy Garland, Shirley Bassey, Billie Holliday and many more, this life-affirming production will rouse even the weariest of souls.

The Rise and Fall of Little Voice plays at the Lowry (Quays Theatre) from 6th until 11th June, touring the UK until mid-July.