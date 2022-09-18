Musicals of Manchester: September

Manchester has the greatest theatre scene outside of London. There’s numerous theatres, and a diverse selection of theatre (plays, cabaret, etc.), but musicals are, without a doubt, the most popular form of theatre. So here are the musicals coming to Manchester (and Salford) this September!

Opera House

Friday 2nd September – Saturday 1st October

“A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the ​alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, original music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick, (the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten!, along with O’Farrell), direction by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), scenic design by David Korins (Hamilton), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).”

Palace Theatre

Monday 5th – Saturday 10th September

“With 24 of Queen’s biggest hits and Ben Elton’s hilarious futuristic comedy writing combined, comes a show that boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the band’s legendary live performances. This global phenomenon will continue to be one of the most spectacular musicals to tour the United Kingdom & Ireland. The global phenomenon returns to the UK! The worldwide smash hit musical by Queen and Ben Elton returns to the UK. The multi-million-pound show dazzles all the senses in breath-taking style. Guaranteed to blow your mind, this musical phenomenon is not to be missed! Since 2002 over 16 million theatergoers in 19 countries have thrilled to this awe-inspiring production. With 24 of Queen’s biggest hits delivered in a show that boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the bands’ legendary live performances. 24 of Queen’s greatest hits, including Radio Ga Ga, Killer Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody and, of course, We Will Rock You! Taking on the role of Galileo is Olivier Award nominee Ian McIntosh (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical / The Commitments), who will be joined by Elena Skye (Les Misérables / Kinky Boots) in the role of Scaramouche. Playing Killer Queen is Jenny O’Leary (Heathers The Musical / Rent), with Michael McKell (Macbeth / Blood Brothers) as Cliff. Adam Strong (Jesus Christ Superstar / Rock of Ages) will take on the role of Khashoggi, with David-Michael Johnson (We Will Rock You, Germany / Jesus Christ Superstar) reprising the role of Brit and Martina Ciabatti Mennell (Pretty Woman/We Will Rock You) playing Oz.”

The Lowry (Quays Theatre)

Wednesday 7th – Saturday 10th September

“Disney villain. Octo-woman. Plus-size icon.

From multi-award-winning Fat Rascal Theatre and fresh from complete sell out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and around the UK comes this critically acclaimed hit parody musical. ‘Unfortunate’ splashes into Salford – and things are gonna get wet.

Join everyone’s favourite Disney Diva, Ursula, as she gives her take on what really happened all those years ago under the sea. With an original hot pop soundtrack and trademark filthy humour, it’s time to take the plunge and dive in to this year’s hottest night out.

Cruella told her side, and Maleficent’s had her moment. Now the legendary queer queen is ready to spill, in this tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers.”

Palace Theatre

Tuesday 13th – Saturday 24th September

“Let your soul sing with the dazzling multi-award winning Dreamgirls at Palace Theatre Manchester in 2022!

Direct from the West End with an extraordinary story and the unforgettable, spine-tingling vocals that send audiences wild, this spectacular musical production features the classic songs And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going, Listen, I Am Changing and One Night Only. Meet The Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit. Nicole Dennis will play the iconic role of Effie White. Her credits include Dear Evan Hansen, Dreamgirls (West End production) and finalist on ITV’s The Voice in 2019 where she wowed viewers and judges singing And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going with team mentor Jennifer Hudson. Further casting to be announced.”