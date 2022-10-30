  • Home
  • News
  • News
  • ‘Ghost gathering’ in Platt Fields Park fails to break Guinness World Record
jessbastable
30th October 2022

‘Ghost gathering’ in Platt Fields Park fails to break Guinness World Record

An event in Platt Fields Park failed to break the Guinness World Record for the most people dressed as ghosts in one place
‘Ghost gathering’ in Platt Fields Park fails to break Guinness World Record
People dressed as ghosts gather in Platt Fields Park Photo: Jess Bastable

A charity event aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the “largest gathering of people dressed as ghosts” in one place has failed. The group were unable to achieve the numbers needed to set a new record.

Only about 100 people turned up to the event, which was organised by Manchester City Council, in conjunction with Paranormal Rescue, and took place in Platt Fields Park on October 29.

560 people had to be in attendance to break the world record. According to organisers of the event, 200 people had signed up on line to attend. However, only about 100 people showed up.

The event’s organiser, Dr Brian Sterling-Veet, believed it was the weather that put people off.

One attendee, who provided an alias of “Ghosty McGhostface” when asked why they had decided to attend the event, told The Mancunion they were “questioning that themselves” because of the small turn out. They were attending the event with their weekly running group based in the Fallowfield area.

It was an integral part of a string of Halloween events throughout the Manchester, intended to engage families and young people during the festive season. Events had been put on throughout the October half-term.

Despite this fact the gathering was populated by very few families and children; instead the crowd was mainly adults.

The ‘ghost gathering’ was intended to raise money for Greyhound Gap, a charity based in Kidsgrove, Stoke-on-Trent, which aims to “rescue, rehabilitate and rehome greyhounds and lurchers”.

The Guinness World Record for the “largest gathering of people dressed as ghosts” was set in March 2017 by the Mercy School Mounthawk in Tralee, Ireland. 

jessbastable

jessbastable

More Coverage

‘Going to the Match’ will continue to be in the public domain

‘Going to the Match’ will continue to be in the public domain

The L.S. Lowry painting ‘Going to The Match’ will remain publicly available after it was purchased by The Lowry Arts Centre for £6.6 million
UCU vote for strike action in historic nation-wide ballot

UCU vote for strike action in historic nation-wide ballot

The UCU has voted for nation-wide strike action over pension cuts and pay and working conditions.
University staff to receive £1000 cost-of-living payment

University staff to receive £1000 cost-of-living payment

Most staff at the University of Manchester are due to receive a £1000 bonus payment, as extra support with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. In a statement published on the University’s StaffNet, Dame Nancy Rothwell, the University’s President and Vice-Chancellor, promised a payment of £1000 to all staff on grade 1-8 of the University’s pay structure. […]
Universities have no “statutory duty of care” towards students

Universities have no “statutory duty of care” towards students

Universities have no specific “duty of care” to their students according to a judge in Bristol. This ruling came following the death of 20 year old, University of Bristol student, Natasha Abrahart.

Popular Articles

Manchester Media Group Logo
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Manchester Fuse FM Logo
Manchester Fuse TV Logo

Copyright © The Mancunion
Powered By Spotlight Studios

0161 275 2930  University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR

Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap