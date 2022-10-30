‘Ghost gathering’ in Platt Fields Park fails to break Guinness World Record

A charity event aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the “largest gathering of people dressed as ghosts” in one place has failed. The group were unable to achieve the numbers needed to set a new record.

Only about 100 people turned up to the event, which was organised by Manchester City Council, in conjunction with Paranormal Rescue, and took place in Platt Fields Park on October 29.

560 people had to be in attendance to break the world record. According to organisers of the event, 200 people had signed up on line to attend. However, only about 100 people showed up.

The event’s organiser, Dr Brian Sterling-Veet, believed it was the weather that put people off.

One attendee, who provided an alias of “Ghosty McGhostface” when asked why they had decided to attend the event, told The Mancunion they were “questioning that themselves” because of the small turn out. They were attending the event with their weekly running group based in the Fallowfield area.

It was an integral part of a string of Halloween events throughout the Manchester, intended to engage families and young people during the festive season. Events had been put on throughout the October half-term.

Despite this fact the gathering was populated by very few families and children; instead the crowd was mainly adults.

The ‘ghost gathering’ was intended to raise money for Greyhound Gap, a charity based in Kidsgrove, Stoke-on-Trent, which aims to “rescue, rehabilitate and rehome greyhounds and lurchers”.

The Guinness World Record for the “largest gathering of people dressed as ghosts” was set in March 2017 by the Mercy School Mounthawk in Tralee, Ireland.