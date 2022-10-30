‘Going to the Match’ will continue to be in the public domain

The L.S Lowry painting ‘Going to The Match’ will remain available to the public after it was purchased by The Lowry Arts Centre for £6.6 million.

The painting was put up for auction on October 19 and was purchased with the help of The Law Family Charitable Foundation. This will mean the artwork will remain in Salford and open to the public.



The piece, depicting crowds flocking to Burden Parker, the former home of Bolton Wanderers, was put up for auction at Modern British & Irish Art Sale at Christie’s in London. The Professional Footballers Association bought the painting back in 1999 for just under £2 million.

The PFA provides financial, educational, and wellbeing support to previous and current professional footballers. The painting has been on loan to The Lowry since it opened in 2000. However, following the decision to sell the painting, there was no guarantee that it would stay open to the public and free to access.



Paul Dennett, Mayor of Salford City, fought to keep the painting in the public eye. He said, “I am delighted our campaign to save this critical and important painting has successfully resulted in The Lowry securing it tonight, for the city of Salford in perpetuity for generations to come, for residents and visitors to our great City.”



Painted in 1953, this iconic work has been enjoyed by art and football enthusiasts alike. Lowry is known for his depiction of Northern industrial scenes and sporting events, in particular football.



Julia Fawcett, of The Lowry stated: “We firmly believe that this iconic artwork must remain on public view so it can continue to be seen by the broadest possible audiences for free.”