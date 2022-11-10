libbyelliott
10th November 2022

Bongo’s Bingo returns to Manchester

The UK’s leading bingo rave phenomenon is back this December in full Christmas force
Bongo’s Bingo returns to Manchester
Photo: Bongos Bingo @ Bongos Bingo

Bongo’s Bingo is making its return to Manchester in full festive force. Tickets for the December show at the Albert Hall, named the Winner Takes it All, are on sale now. The renowned bingo rave events will feature ABBA-inspired nights, exciting prizes and rave rounds.

The UK’s first and leading bingo rave experience prides itself on revitalising a quaint British tradition to provide an unforgettable night out. Ideal for groups, the event would make for a great post-work party, society social or flat night out.

Only a ten-minute walk from Manchester’s Christmas markets, there’s time for a quick ice skate and hot chocolate beforehand. Bongo’s Bingo is set to pull out every stop possible, a must before going home for the holidays.

Photo: Bongos Bingo @ Bongos Bingo

Jonny Bongo says: “Christmas is my favourite time of the year and we are going national with The Winner Takes It All after launching it in Liverpool last Xmas. We are making our shows as good as we possibly can, featuring all of the usual Bongo’s Bingo antics and a big fat dollop of Xmas love from us too. The Albert Hall will be bouncing with these Christmas party dates at The Winner Takes It All.”

Bongo Bingo’s nights will be running on these dates throughout December: 4, 9, 16 to 18, 23 and 30.

You can buy tickets and read more about the events here.

 

Libby Elliott

Libby Elliott

Co-Investigations Editor | Shortlisted for the SPA2022 Rising Star Award | Voted Best Mancunion Newcomer at the MMG Awards 2022

More Coverage

Monday blues: How to start your week well

Monday blues: How to start your week well

It’s week five at uni, and I can bet that by now we’ve all experienced those all-too-common Monday Blues. But, fear not! Lifestyle is here with it’s top-tips to crushing your Monday Morning Blues and starting the week with your best foot forward
Cocktail or mocktail? How to embrace being sober at university

Cocktail or mocktail? How to embrace being sober at university

How do you navigate being sober at university? Embracing the words “I don’t drink” is a skill, so here’s how, and why, you can do it
Lifestyle Loves: Puppy yoga

Lifestyle Loves: Puppy yoga

Have you seen videos of puppy yoga all over your TikTok feed? Find out more about a student’s experience at Manchester’s very own Paw Yoga class
A first look at Backyard Cinema’s new Manchester venue

A first look at Backyard Cinema’s new Manchester venue

Backyard Cinema has come to Manchester for its first Northern venue and has all the components for a perfect autumn-winter experience

Popular Articles

Manchester Media Group Logo
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Manchester Fuse FM Logo
Manchester Fuse TV Logo

Copyright © The Mancunion
Powered By Spotlight Studios

0161 275 2930  University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR

Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap