Bongo’s Bingo returns to Manchester

Bongo’s Bingo is making its return to Manchester in full festive force. Tickets for the December show at the Albert Hall, named the Winner Takes it All, are on sale now. The renowned bingo rave events will feature ABBA-inspired nights, exciting prizes and rave rounds.

The UK’s first and leading bingo rave experience prides itself on revitalising a quaint British tradition to provide an unforgettable night out. Ideal for groups, the event would make for a great post-work party, society social or flat night out.

Only a ten-minute walk from Manchester’s Christmas markets, there’s time for a quick ice skate and hot chocolate beforehand. Bongo’s Bingo is set to pull out every stop possible, a must before going home for the holidays.

Jonny Bongo says: “Christmas is my favourite time of the year and we are going national with The Winner Takes It All after launching it in Liverpool last Xmas. We are making our shows as good as we possibly can, featuring all of the usual Bongo’s Bingo antics and a big fat dollop of Xmas love from us too. The Albert Hall will be bouncing with these Christmas party dates at The Winner Takes It All.”

Bongo Bingo’s nights will be running on these dates throughout December: 4, 9, 16 to 18, 23 and 30.

You can buy tickets and read more about the events here.