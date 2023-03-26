Musicals of Manchester: April

The Lowry (Lyric Theatre)

Tuesday March 28 – Sat April 1

“This brand-new musical, come gig, come ballet, is from some of the most exciting figures in modern British Theatre. Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist will be venturing on a UK tour from March 2023, starting at the Mayflower Studios, Southampton.

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist has an award-winning creative team including Olivier winner’s Drew McOnie (In the Heights; Jesus Chris Superstar) and Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (Emilia – The Globe)

Cake combines a multi-genre pop score with 18th century France to retell a story that sparked a revolution. When Marie Antoinette married King Louis, her reputation was already tarnished by gossip. But when she is implicated in a crime to defraud the crown jewellers of a diamond necklace, it is not just her reputation at stake, but the monarchy and France itself.

Cake was originally commissioned by Paul Taylor-Mills (Heathers & In the Heights) and promises to re-define our expectations of what a musical can be.”