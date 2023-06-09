Chevalier (2022): A Noble pursuit that falls short of greatness

Chavelier, directed by Stephen Williams and written by Stefani Robinson, centres on the extraordinary life of Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, an illegitimate son of an African slave and French plantation owner who rose to acclaim in French society as a revered composer. Despite its engaging narrative and outstanding performances from most of the cast, the film disappoints due to its historical inaccuracies and an uneven lead performance.

The historical inaccuracies, particularly, are disconcerting. A scene featuring a violin competition between Bologne and Mozart, which our protagonist wins, feels more fiction than fact. Equally baffling is the portrayal of Bologne’s music as a driving force in the French Revolution, a narrative thread that pushes the envelope of believability. Also, the narrative decision to include a tragic incident involving the death of Bologne’s newborn son appears as a mere plot device, given the absence of supporting historical evidence. This creative license may resonate emotionally with the audience, but it risks distorting the truth of Bologne’s life. Sadly, most lay-viewers unfamiliar with music history evidently take such evens for truth.

However, Chevalier shines in its heartfelt exploration of the challenges faced by free black men during the era. This posthumous tribute to Bologne and his legacy is beautifully rendered and an important spotlight on a figure whose musical works were lost to time due to Napoleon’s reinstatement of slavery in French colonies. Unfortunately, a significant omission was Bologne’s leadership of the first all-black regiment, an accomplishment that should have deserved its due screen time.

The cast is a mix of highs and lows. Lucy Boynton shines in her role as Marie Antoinette, bringing the infamous French queen to life with a stunning performance and challenging Kristen Dunst and Emilia Schüle as the role’s best performer. Samara Weaving as Bologne’s lover, Marie-Joséphine de Comarieu de Montalembert, is equally remarkable, breathing life and depth into her character. Ronke Adekoluejo‘s portrayal of Bologne’s mother leaves a lasting impression. However, Kelvin Harrison Jr., despite his best efforts, delivers a less than convincing portrayal of the eponymous Chevalier. His performance feels overly rehearsed, preventing the audience from fully immersing themselves in the narrative.