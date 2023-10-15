I don’t want to become a journalist because of Russell Brand

Trigger warning: Grooming, rape, and sexual assault.

The disturbing accusations against Russell Brand of rape, sexual assault, and grooming have been haunting British media since the news broke on September 16. Everyday our phones are inundated with updates; from the posting of his bizarre TikTok apology, to being defended by society’s most questionable public figures such as Katie Hopkins, Elon Musk, and Andrew Tate.

The allegations are indescribable. If proven to be true, this could be one of the largest scandals of sexual deviancy and misogyny to rock the British media since Jimmy Savile. But why in recent years is it the British media that so often harbours these alleged predators? It is becoming increasingly disconcerting that almost every year, a new media personality is accused of abusing their position of celebrity to exploit the most vulnerable among us.

But who is “us”?

“Us” refers to women like me – women who are looking into careers in media and journalism. It is already exhausting to exist as a woman, particularly in a post-Sarah Everard world; I have always watched my back walking home at night and carried a rape alarm. Now, not only do I have the delightful prospect of being a victim on my way to and from work, but at work too.

The public has been continuously warned about predators in British entertainment and the media. Sara Pascoe and Katherine Ryan have both openly discussed and condemned the prevalence of sexual predators in the comedian space. However, notably they keep the predators anonymous. Of course, this is to avoid slander lawsuits, but I can’t help but feel these anonymised discussions are too performative.

As women, it’s painful to see others have their power and agency stripped of them when discussing issues that directly impact them. The implicit control men like Brand have over not only their victims, but women as a whole as young as 16, shows the frightening omnipotence of patriarchy and misogyny that haunts us daily. We always have the potential of becoming victim to powerful men, especially women like me – a woman who wants to be a journalist.

The most disturbing part of these allegations against Brand is the entire phenomenon that everyone could have sworn he was accused of misconduct before. And he was! He has been repeatedly reported to superiors, who would wilfully ignore the allegations.

The looming threat that my possible future employers – from BBC Radio to Channel 4 – have the power to invalidate my potential sexual assault because the perpetrator was a powerful media personality is terrifying. Let’s just remind ourselves that I’m not only talking about Russell Brand with that analogy. British media’s history of idly sitting by, watching, and even protecting predators is well documented; Gary Glitter and Jimmy Savile being the most notable.

The matter seems hopeless. Media and journalism now joins the long list of careers that are considered a “boys club.” Any career which seems to make a difference in the day-to-day, from a politician to entertainer, seems to be plagued with chauvinism and misogyny.

The concept of such spaces being considered “safe” for women feel as if they’re a concerning and near impossible feat. As long as executives continue to turn a blind eye to abuses of power from their personalities, a career in media and journalism is something I do not feel safe pursuing as a woman.

It is increasingly exacerbating to see the near-silent celebrity reaction to Brand’s allegations. At the time of writing, only one comedian, Daniel Sloss, has come forward to confirm that he was aware of the accusations. Only one male comedian had the guts to come forward and support the victims. This exemplifies an all too familiar attitude of men when it comes to the assault of women; it affects women, so it doesn’t affect me.

It is distressing to hear the members of the gender which make up the most rape and sexual assault convictions in this country feel as though rape and sexual assault are not their problem. It feeds into this growing nauseating feeling that convincing men to care about women is effectively hopeless. Realistically, it is not actually hopeless to convince men to care about women. However, when an industry is so diluted with chauvinistic attitudes, sexism can cloud the work women have put in to create an inclusive space.

Despite the doom and gloom I’ve cast over the journalism and media industry as possible future employers, the current levels of misogyny can be combatted. However, it is seemingly left on women to speak up in the face of abuse, and that’s what’s considered sufficient in combatting misogyny. The onus is not on us to end predatory behaviour in the media, like it always has been. It’s up to women to speak out about the abuse they endured – such as with the #MeToo movement – rather than the systems at the top that allow for such disturbing abuses to occur.

The allegations against Russell Brand are disturbing. They scare aspiring female journalists to their core and petrify them from even attempting to pursue their dream jobs. It is sickening that we continue to live through the British media’s weaponised incompetence to root out predatory behaviour that they harbour among their most adored personalities. I’m fatigued, and I no longer want to work in the media because of it.