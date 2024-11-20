The Black Creative Trailblazers fashion show featured a range of designers showcasing their collections as part of Black History Month. The event serves as a platform for emerging talent to grow their careers in the creative industry, with past participants going on to feature in Netflix and London Fashion Week. The Mancunion had the privilege of interviewing the designers showcasing their work, with plenty of passion and heart behind every garment.

Tee-clothiers

In an interview with owner Oluwatosin David Aruna, who has recently featured on Forbes, his passion for his craft was clear as he shared some behind-the-scenes insights.

Taking inspiration from both traditional Nigerian clothing and modern designs, Tee-clothiers presents a striking collection of well-structured menswear tailored to perfection. The runway was filled with bold colours and perfectly chosen accessories to complete each look. Standouts from the collection included pieces with pocket and belt details, giving a throwback to the glam utility style that was popular on the 2023 Fashion Week runways. We asked him some questions after the show:

Q: What was the inspiration behind the collection on stage?

A: Oluwatosin’s inspiration stems from his lifelong dream of working in fashion. He strives to make people “look good” and “dress well”, blending the “Nigerian Afro Culture with the UK culture”, a core principle behind his brand and collection.

Fashion as an art form reflects the social and political landscape of its time, giving us a glimpse into different worlds. With this in mind, we asked:

Q: Regarding the mix of traditional Nigerian styles and modern designs, what message do you hope your pieces send to the wider fashion community?

A: The UK “preaches multiculturalism”, and Oluwatosin tries to “introduce Afro Nigerian culture to the UK culture”.

This bridging of cultures highlights society’s modern drive for inclusion, and brands like Tee-clothiers add value to the fashion industry by fostering fusion and harmony, providing a needed outlet for Nigerians in the UK.

Q: What was your favourite piece from the collection?

A: After some deliberation, Oluwatosin’s top choices were a black-and-white suit and the traditional Nigerian agbada, which he described as his “best collections”. These pieces, often embellished with beading, were crowd favourites on the runway.

Bittany and Osegreg

This husband-and-wife team focuses on sustainability and true craftsmanship, with high-quality materials and upcycling at the core of their designs. Bittany and Osegreg’s collection addresses the fashion industry’s environmental impact, showing how small brands can create a positive example for larger companies.

Bittany shared her insights with us:

Q: What was the inspiration behind the collection?

A: While often inspired by “African designs”, this collection was tailored for special events like weddings and birthdays, featuring full skirts, metallics, and large floral embellishments.

Q: How long does it take to go from design concept to production?

A: “It really depends… The one I’m wearing took about a month. I design, and my team works in Nigeria to bring it to life.”

Bittany’s month-long dedication to design is impressive for a small brand, reflecting her and her team’s commitment to quality.

Q: What advice would you give young people in fashion?

A: “Find a niche for yourself. The sky’s big enough for everybody to fly,” she emphasised, encouraging new designers to focus on their unique strengths and create their own following.

Cultureville

Sisters Ronke Jane Hart and Adeola Adelakun founded Cultureville to bring African heritage to mainstream fashion. Frustrated by the lack of representation, they started selling African couture on Depop, which quickly gained global attention. Since launching their website in 2018, Cultureville’s success has soared, and they were named Manchester’s Young Traders of the Year in 2019.

In addition to running Cultureville, the sisters founded the Black Creative Trailblazers event itself. They shared with us their vision and journey:

Q: What inspired your collection?

A: “My sister and I are inspired by many things, working with local West African traders – especially women,” Ronke said. Their collection is about “black love”, celebrating relationships that elevate fashion.

Q: What advice would you give young designers?

A: “It’s competitive,” Ronke noted, stressing the importance of networking. “Find people who can help you along your journey, and keep sharing your work.”

Sanyan

Oli and Karen, the duo behind Sanyan, merge comfort, Afro-fusion, and modern style to create a brand that celebrates women’s power. The collection’s bold patterns and colours brought vibrancy to the stage, with standout pieces like daring kimonos, versatile maxi dresses, and a stunning orange boiler suit representing Sanyan’s mission of empowerment.

Inspired by her own experiences, Karen told us:

Q: What inspired your designs?

A: “It’s all about living your best life… I’m mid-fifties, and I’ve turned a corner in life – I’m going to live my best life and take everyone with me!”

Q: Do you have advice for younger designers?

A: “They need to understand themselves and their motivation. Know why you’re doing this, who you’re serving, and what message you want to send,” Karen advised, urging designers to discover their personal vision before anything else.

The Black Creative Trailblazers fashion show was more than just a showcase of stunning designs; it was a celebration of cultural heritage, innovation, and resilience in the fashion industry. Each designer brought unique narratives to the runway, blending tradition with contemporary vision, and embracing themes of sustainability, empowerment, and community.

By bridging cultures and championing representation, these designers are reshaping the fashion landscape, proving that style is not only about aesthetics, but also a powerful tool for social change. As we look forward to future showcases, the Black Creative Trailblazers will continue to be a source of inspiration and a reminder of fashion’s role in driving inclusivity and progress.