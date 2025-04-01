Students’ Union holds Union Assembly to debate ‘Solidarity with Palestine’ proposal

The Students’ Union held the second Union Assembly of the year on March 26, where a ‘Solidarity with Palestine’ motion was debated.

The Students’ Union website describes the Union Assembly as “where students decide what’s important for our University community”, allowing students to influence the policy positions of the Union.

The Union Assembly began with an Executive Officer update from Union Affairs Officer, Lexie Baynes.

The updates were broken down into five topics: Accommodation, Academic Advising, the 10-year Manchester 2035 strategy, Student Voice, and ‘Space and Place’ (Union efforts to improve campus facilities).

Full reports detailing the updates from the Executive Officer team can be found here.

Prior to the motion being brought forward, the chairperson emphasised that the Union Assembly is a “safe environment” and provided attendants that “personal attacks will not be tolerated” when discussing sensitive topics.

Photos, filming or recording was not allowed.

The policy proposer then spoke, describing the policy as the “basics” and “bare minimum” of student support for Palestine.

In addition, the proposer made clear that the policy would show the “complicit University” and this “complicit country” that students stand with Palestine.

The Union previously adopted a ‘Palestine Solidarity’ policy, but this lapsed on February 3 2025.

The ‘Solidarity with Palestine’ motion would establish a “corporate conclusion“, indicating that its members voted in favour of a motion but not necessarily mean further action will be taken by the Union.

In addition, the motion would allow the Students’ Union to support student campaigners by making available funding and resources to campaign groups. However, the Students’ Union could not advocate for the measures itself.

The full proposed policy document can be read online.

A few of the key points include:

“That the Palestinian people have been subjected to colonisation and genocide for over 76 years, escalating with the ethnic cleansing of the 1948 Nakba. Israel, in its entirety, is an apartheid settler-colonial state committing ongoing genocide against Palestinians.” “In supporting the self-determination of the Palestinian people and the establishment of a single, free, multi-faith Palestinian state, across all of historic Palestine, where Arabs and Jews can live in peace as equals with all rights respected and with a right of return for Palestinian refugees in line with international law.” “In standing in solidarity with the struggle of the Palestinian people against occupation, call for an immediate end to the siege on Gaza, and call on all members of the University community to support Palestinian liberation.” “In condemning the use of this conflict to incite islamophobia or antisemitism and support students facing discrimination on those grounds.” “In condemning the punishment and suppression of pro Palestinian activists and speakers by the government and University, and call on the University to take proper measures to provide support and protect those speaking out in support of Palestine from repression.” “In reaffirming full support for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS), and for opposition to Prevent.” “In recognising that, as an occupied nation, the people of Palestine have the right to armed resistance under international law.”

The Union Assembly Chair then set out additional context, including legal advice, that detailed what the Students’ Union can feasibly do if the ‘Solidarity with Palestine’ proposal is passed.

The Assembly split into discussion groups, with each group providing the chair with feedback from the discussions.

Some groups raised concerns about the wording of point seven, “In recognising that, as an occupied nation, the people of Palestine have the right to armed resistance under international law”, with groups expressing concern about the safety of Jewish students on campus.

A series of nine amendments, proposed by attendees, were debated, with four of the nine amendments attempting to change the wording of point seven.

The Sixth Amendment, modifying point two, suggested instead to call for an Israeli and Palestinian state.

An amendment would need a two-thirds majority in the room to pass. None of the amendments were passed.

During the voting process there was a stern warning to stop taking photos, referencing the rules given earlier in the afternoon.

The Union Assembly ended around 18:30 after the Assembly Chair made clear that voting would be open for seven days.

Students’ Union staff later emailed attendees confirming that there would be a delay to the vote opening, as the Union seeks legal advice. Voting is now set to begin on an unspecified date.

When voting opens, all members of the Union will be sent a link to vote via email.