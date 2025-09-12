Skip to main content
Through an industrial park to busy cobbled paths: A guide to Manchester’s flourishing art scene

The best way to explain Manchester as a city would be to say that it intertwines life with art. If this city is about to be your home, then understanding its art, culture, and crowd is vital
A room of an art gallery with visitors looking at the art
Credit: Resham Vadesa @ The Mancunion

Here is a collection of galleries and spaces to fill up your calendar with.

The Primary

Put a pin on Manchester Art Gallery located in the heart of the city. This establishment houses paintings, sculptures, and artifacts collected over a span of 200 years. Here you are guaranteed to be introduced to the ‘crème de la crème’ of English art. Currently, at this Greek Revival-style building you’ll find projects on climate justice, a glimpse into the history of hot drinks, and brilliant installations that will make you pause and reflect.

A couple minutes from campus, you’ll find Whitworth Art Gallery, which is a creative extension of the University of Manchester. Here you’ll catch iconic works of J.M.W Turner in honour of his 250th anniversary. Not only is Whitworth a multimedia gallery, it is also the best place to engage in workshops and activities. If you’re lucky, you’ll get to peak inside their glorious archives!

Credit: Resham Vadesa @ The Mancunion

If you’re looking for the perfect day out, then consider taking a quick ride to the Lowry in Salford for the works of LS Lowry. His depictions of industrial Greater Manchester will enchant you. Whether it’s the hustle of people or smoke from chimneys, Lowry created realistic sketches with character.

The Independent

Contemporary and independent galleries initiated by passionate observers and creators are a driving force of Manchester’s culture.

In the small passage of Kelvin Street in the Northern Quarter, you’ll find Saan1 gallery, a cozy space packed with shows by local and international artists. Another star in the NQ is esea contemporary, which showcases work from East and South-East Asia to amplify their presence.

Credit: Resham Vadesa @ The Mancunion

One for dramatics is the newly opened texture gallery in Ardwick. Situated inside Maple Industrial Estate, you enter through the main doors and move along the trail of their signature blue flags to find the gallery space. Their third exhibit “The Way In Is Not The Whole Way Through” opens August 29. Curated by Will Marshall, this space invites brilliant artists that scratch your brain with their work.

Credit: Resham Vadesa @ The Mancunion

A fun, contemporary gallery in the vibrant neighborhood of Spinningfields is Smolensky Gallery. Here, you will enjoy gazing at eclectic creations such as those of TBOY, or the paintings of Jasper Cheng, which convey wistful depth.

In the vicinity of your night-out venues is Castlefield Gallery, which offers an array of exhibits and events. Their new exhibit, running until 19th October, is called “ANEW Way To Peel An Orange”.

Exploring art isn’t a limited experience in Manchester. The multi-storey building of Afflecks is a holy grail for pop culture and fandoms alike, and they host small exhibits by local artists that you can apply to as well! SEESAW space is another cultural hotpot with office spaces, a café and unmissable art.

If you’ve got a knack for dressing up then the Halloween events hosted by West Art Collective should be your priority. A collection of various art forms and the coolest vendors under one roof! You have to see it for yourself.

The compilation of a guide to a place like Manchester is unbounded. Always be on the lookout for the old and new when it comes to art, and have a look at these places while you’re at it!

