A dramatic guide to Manchester’s top five theatres

A night out at the theatre might not be every – or any – fresher’s go-to for their first week. But, if you want to get familiar with the arts scene in Manchester, you have to have a basic understanding of the city’s theatres. The variation in their design, atmosphere, and the sorts of performances they put on give greater insight than you might imagine into the different niches of modern drama.

If you know where to look, Manchester is a city of contrasts and its theatres reflect that. So, here’s the top five: where, what, and why.

Out of the way for the student – though with concession tickets not necessarily out of the price range – the Lowry is a mass of glass and steel on the Salford Quays. Ballet, opera, musicals, comedy, interviews, and whatever a ‘CBEEBIES HOUSE PARTY LIVE!’ is, can all be found here.

The Lowry is an eclectic, almost contemporary mix that – from time to time – throws out something unmissable. The audiences match the shows in their variety, and while no one would call it a student haunt, it’s not like we’re ever out of place.

Keep an eye out for their ‘what’s on’ and bear in mind that, if the parents are visiting, there’s an excellent restaurant on the first floor.

As the Lowry’s more extroverted cousin, whether you remember or not, you’ve seen The Palace Theatre. Going up Oxford Road (just opposite the train station) it’s difficult to miss all the posters and lights, and not to mention the imposing brick façade. The Palace Theatre is a little like a visitor Venus flytrap; waiting for its flow of tourists, local families going into the city for a nice weekend out, and parents that have come up to see their student kid.

If you want musicals, this is where you come. With all the easy glitz that comes with the medium, the Palace Theatre is a staple of the drama scene. Go revel in real popular entertainment.

A personal favourite at number three, The Royal Exchange is a theatre-goer’s theatre. The auditorium – if the word can apply – is like if a Martian space capsule crashed to earth and then had the glossy elegance of the old stock exchange built up around it. It’s such a bizarre mix of design it circles round to being harmonious.

The Royal Exchange is for big name new productions, or returning classics – it’s the Mancunion off-West End and it’s always got something on that’s worth seeing.

Number 2 is the consummate theatre of modern Manchester. As if it’s been displaced from the trendy Northern Quarter corner it should be on, HOME Manchester looks too fun for almost being in Deansgate, a couple of streets off Oxford Road. But, HOME wouldn’t fit in the Northern Quarter either when it’s mostly in its own little world – large statue of Friedrich Engels in the square outside included.

HOME is a theatre, cinema, art gallery, and really good restaurant blended together and deserves real attention from the student population. Whichever buzzword adjectives you prefer: popular, emerging, upcoming, even experimental, if it’s happening now, it’s happening at HOME.

The number one spot could hardly go to any theatre other than our very own Students’ Union third floor. It puts any production to the test with its size and simplicity, but it’s a warm and welcoming crowd. You want affordable? You want fun? You want new? Student theatre is for anyone and everyone. Put yourself in the hands of the university’s dramatic societies and go see something nobody’s ever seen.

At the end of the day, going to the theatre still might not be your first thought when you’re planning all the ways to celebrate your newfound freedom. But, there’s a whole world waiting for you when you come looking, and at least now you might know where you want to start.