Manchester’s booming speciality coffee scene

Manchester boasts one of the UK’s best speciality coffee scenes, with award-winning coffee shops in close proximity. While the Northern Quarter is the hipster hub of the city, home to a myriad of artisanal independent businesses, the speciality coffee scene extends beyond the Northern Quarter across Greater Manchester. Manchester even hosts the North’s biggest coffee show, the Manchester Coffee Festival, which returns this November in Stretford. This is a snapshot of some, but not all, of my favourite coffee shops in Manchester to add to your roster, whether you’re new to the city or simply in need of some new recommendations to broaden your horizons beyond the typical student haunts and the Oxford Road abyss.

Idle Hands

35 Dale Street, Northern Quarter

Famous for its sweet homemade pies, Idle Hands is my favourite spot, whether you’re brunching with friends or basing yourself there for a study day. With fun pastel decor, exposed original brickwork and pipes, and a well-curated indie playlist, Idle Hands is a landmark in the Northern Quarter’s cultural hub. As a third-wave coffee shop, they rotate guest speciality roasters, including Hard Lines, Sure Shot, Scenery, and Round Hill Roastery. Aside from its specialisms in pie and coffee, they have a wonderful brunch menu filled with organic ingredients, featuring their own special cowboy beans. The Stockport-born-and-raised BAFTA-winning actress Aimee Lou Wood listed Idle Hands when describing how she would spend her perfect day in Manchester. If Dale Cooper were a special agent in Manchester rather than Twin Peaks, he would certainly frequent Idle Hands to indulge in their damn fine coffee and cherry pie!

Siop Shop

53 Tib Street, Northern Quarter

Revered by coffee aficionados across the country, Welsh-inspired Siop Shop is as famous for its artisan doughnuts as it is for its coffee. With unique flavours such as cardamom, cinnamon and coffee, their doughnuts are the ideal sugary companion to your flat white. Siop Shop was a contender for The World’s Best Coffee Shops 2026 award, which comes as no surprise, given its funky interior and its use of in-house-roasted coffee, Siop Tec.

Just Between Friends

56 Tib Street, Northern Quarter & Beehive Mill, Jersey Street, Ancoats

Just Between Friends has two central Manchester locations: the NQ and Ancoats. Their NQ site, adorned with rather large lettering of ‘COFFEE’, is nestled between the wonderful Northern Flower florist and the hugely popular female-led Rustica Butty Bar, and its sibling in Ancoats is situated in a Grade II-listed mill conversion. JBF was also a candidate for the World’s Best Coffee Shops award in 2026. They sell interesting artisan goods, including my favourite M45 postcode honey. These two branches are small, with limited seating, so it’s always a gamble whether you’ll be able to stay in or have to take it to go. But due to the intimate space, the focus solely lies on the coffee, and there is almost always an eager queue of coffee enthusiasts up to the door.

Nomad Coffee

24 Lever Street, Northern Quarter

I spent a concerningly large amount of time (and money!) at Nomad during my first semester, but that’s because it’s such a perfect place to pitch up with your laptop and do some studying, all the while enjoying a quality coffee and a bite to eat, serving lovely focaccia sandwiches and sweet treats. It’s a very popular spot for digital nomads, so being surrounded by others who are also working creates a motivating environment.

Onsite Records

81 Newton Street, Northern Quarter

The super-stylish Onsite combines my two passions: coffee and vinyl, so I welcomed their recent arrival in the Northern Quarter! They’ve gone for mid-century modern decor, even housing the iconic Barcelona chair. They stock vinyl to purchase across a range of genres, including disco and drum & bass, which will appeal to a slightly more niche audience. Onsite is a brilliant addition to the NQ’s abundant coffee and records scene, so I have no doubt it will thrive!

Something More Productive

9 Egerton Crescent, Withington

Something More Productive only opened in 2023, replacing record shop and neighbourhood bar Wilderness Record Store, but the site’s hipster legacy continues. They’ve opted for a mid-century aesthetic, with stylish oak tables and chairs, while also infused with turtle-themed branding. This year, it was the third Manchester coffee shop, quite rightly, to be shortlisted in The World’s Best Coffee Shops awards, and also won the 2025 Coffee Shop of the Year Award at Manchester Food & Drink Festival. Supplying Levenshulme’s female-owned artisan bakery Long Boi’s Bakehouse, SMP is a lovely spot for a weekend – or post-lecture – treat! They also occasionally host a variety of events and classes, including barista training. Just a stone’s throw away from the popular student residential area, we are spoilt to have SMP on our doorstep.

Kiosk on Lapwing

99a Lapwing Lane, West Didsbury

A pop of colour situated on a parade of artisan restaurants, bars and delis and operating just out of a window, Kiosk is a fan favourite in the Didsbury suburbia. Coffee by day, booze by night, it just goes to show you don’t need huge premises to make your mark on the hipster drinks scene and also create such an inviting space. It’s a proud purveyor of Manchester’s independent food and drink scene, sourcing its coffee from Stretford-based Blossom Coffee Roasters, serving craft beer on draft from Salford’s very own Pomona Island brewery and Cloudwater Brew Co.’s Piccadilly Pilsner, and supplying Levenshulme’s Long Boi’s baked goods. While a popular summer spot, Kiosk is perfect all year round, and can accompany your autumnal walks in takeaway form!

SWIG Coffee

41 Edge Lane, Stretford

This one’s a bit further out of the way, but certainly worth the slight detour. Hop on a tram to Stretford, and SWIG (which stands for ‘See Where I Go’) is located right next to the tram stop. It’s a maximalist hipster oasis, filled with funky retro paraphernalia, including a record player, skateboards, and a plethora of coffee shop stickers. They source from independent roasters, including Cheshire-based Kickback Coffee, keeping the flavours local. It also converts into a neighbourhood bar, hosting wine, beer and cocktail nights from time to time. But be prepared to pay quite a premium!

Going to coffee shops is also a great alternative activity to the obvious student habit of drinking copious amounts of alcohol, so it’s the perfect option if you’re staying sober. I also find I am most productive studying in coffee shops, so perhaps you can try some of these when completing assignments rather than going to the sticky, fluorescent-soaked library! Ultimately, I urge you to steer clear of chains and instead support independent places like these quirky, individual spots. In an era where businesses are struggling, it is absolutely vital that we do all we can to keep them thriving.