The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Chocolate Cake Recipe

Who doesn’t love cake? This is a great basic cake recipe that everyone should know

By

Photo: Lily Carden
Photo: Lily Carden

Remember the mantra four, four, four, and two (4oz sugar, 4oz butter, 4oz self-raising flour and 2 eggs) and you’ll be good. Topping the cake with a simple ganache elevates a simple cake to a whole new level and will impress anyone. You’ll need an 8” round loose bottomed cake tin.

Ingredients

110g soft butter

110g caster sugar

2 eggs

Pinch of salt

100g self raising flour

25g cocoa powder

4tbsp double cream

150g milk chocolate

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees fan. Grease the cake tin. Cream (beat with a wooden or silicone spoon) the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl until pale and fluffy, then add the eggs one at a time, and beat into the butter and sugar mix, adding a tablespoon of flour to stop the eggs from curdling.

Sprinkle in the salt. Sift the rest of the flour and the cocoa powder into the bowl and gently stir everything together so that the mixture is smooth. Pour the batter into the prepared cake tin and bake for 20 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean. Turn out onto a wire cooling-rack and leave to cool.

If the chocolate isn’t drops or buttons either chop it into small pieces or put into a sandwich bag and bash with a rolling pin or heavy based saucepan to break it up. Pour the double cream into a small saucepan and gently heat to just below boiling. Take off the heat and drop in the chocolate, stirring continuously until it’s smooth and all mixed together. Leave to cool and thicken a little.

Place the cake on its serving plate and pour over the ganache, spreading it evenly across the top of the cake and letting a little drip down the sides. Serve and enjoy.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 20 February, 2017 in Food & Drink, Recipes by

Related posts

  • Mini chocolate cherry tarts4th December 2012 Mini chocolate cherry tarts These tarts are a delicious alternative treat to the ubiquitous (and overrated) mince pie
  • Recipe: The Perfect Rocky Road Bars30th September 2014 Recipe: The Perfect Rocky Road Bars As probably one of the easiest sweet treats to make, rocky road bars are my fail-safe party showstopper. The basic recipe is to grab everything unhealthy, smash it all to bits, cover it […]
  • Photo: Hope Rapp12th November 2015 Splodge cake Calling all chocolate lovers—this easy and dangerously delicious fridge cake is a winter comfort that you’ll want to make again and again
  • Blood orange sorbet recipe4th February 2017 Blood orange sorbet recipe A sorbet can be a challenge for even the most talented of student chefs. But trust me, try it for yourself and give it a go!
  • Three Chocolate Brownie Cake23rd March 2014 Three Chocolate Brownie Cake Josephine Harrington shares with us her signature brownie cake; containing three types of chocolate it is sure to win over your friends on a lazy Sunday afternoon.
  • Whipped Coffee Coconut Vegan Cheesecake with Cinnamon Crust26th August 2015 Whipped Coffee Coconut Vegan Cheesecake with Cinnamon Crust Try this vegan alternative to cheesecake using coconut cream and a nutty oat base
  • Never-fail cocoa bars5th March 2013 Never-fail cocoa bars These cocoa bars won't fail to satisfy the sweetest of teeth
  • Pasta Carbonara Recipe4th February 2017 Pasta Carbonara Recipe This recipe is one for a dish that seems like it should be really easy to make but often isn't. It's pasta carbonara and I've made Theo Randall's, Antonio Carluccio's and countless other […]
  • Rosalie’s Cheesecake3rd December 2013 Rosalie’s Cheesecake This is another family recipe I wanted to share. Rosalie is my uncle-by-marriage's mother, a wonderful Jewish lady whose recipes I have recreated many times over the years. Her cheesecake […]
  • Coffee and Cardamom Cake17th November 2013 Coffee and Cardamom Cake After two days without overhead lights due to tripping them and being rather perplexed by the old fashioned fuse box (note to landlords: please stop lumping students with crappy goods), I […]