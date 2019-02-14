What’s On: Live Literature in Manchester

While the main bulk of events in the Manchester Literature Festival took place last term, there’s still plenty of events on for any book lovers in the city this spring.

With the opening of the new Blackwell’s Bookshop near the University, there’s a new venue in Manchester for readings and book signings. On the 21st of March, debut writers Glen James Brown, Amy Arnold, and S.K. Perry will be in store discussing their recent novels. Look out for Amy Arnold’s A Slip of a Fish, which won the 2018 Northern Book Prize.

On the 26th of March, two of the UK and Ireland’s most exciting writers, Nicole Flattery and Daisy Johnson, will be talking about their books Show Them A Good Time and Everything Under respectively. Johnson was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize and her novel, Everything Under, was voted Blackwell’s Book of the Year 2018. Flattery read some of her short fiction in Manchester last year and if that, and the fact that she won The White Review Short Story Prize 2017, is anything to go by, then her debut collection is set to be a hit.

The Centre for New Writing also boasts a stellar line-up for the coming weeks with events running at the University’s Martin Harris Centre. Non-fiction writers Cathleen Miller and Horatio Clare will be in conversation on the 18th of February, and author and singer-songwriter Tracy Thorn will be talking with Manchester’s Jeanette Winterson on the 26th of February.

Novelists Max Porter and Luke Brown will be at the Martin Harris Centre on the 11th of March discussing Lanny, Porter’s much-anticipated follow-up to his award-winning debut Grief Is A Thing With Feathers.

A definite highlight is Valeria Luiselli’s rare appearance as part of the Manchester Literature Festival on the 20th of March. Winner of an American Book Award, Luiselli is one of Mexico’s most prominent writers. She will be joined by Kamila Shamsie to discuss her forthcoming novel Lost Children Archive. Intertwining two stories, Lost Children Archive is her first novel in English and follows a road trip from New York to Apacheria.

As always there’s a host of spoken word events on from the Northern Quarter to Didsbury. So whether it’s brand new poets or world renowned novelists, 2019 looks to be another jam-packed year for book lovers in Manchester.