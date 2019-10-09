Breakfast, brunch and more…

Since Fallow Cafe closed down, let’s face it, you’ve been lost. With no idea where to get a killer sausage sandwich or where to get rid of your hangover with a greasy cure, your brunch needs have most definitely not been satisfied. But lay in bed dreaming of smoked salmon and eggs no more, this guide to brunching in Manchester is your new breakfast bible; from busy bakeries to naan bacon rolls, it’s time to treat yo’self!

Pollen Bakery

Cotton Field Wharf, 8 New Union Street, Ancoats

Ancoats has a lot to offer but Pollen is the best of the best. Serving incredible 28hr sourdough and a range of delectable snacks, cakes and, brunch dishes, Pollen is a must for any brunch lover. Although, get there early to secure a seat.

Dishoom

32 Bridge Street, Manchester

If you’re not in the mood for Eggs Benedict, head to Dishoom for their Indian breakfast naan sandwiches. A great setting and even better food, Dishoom brunch is the best way to kick off a Saturday. Just try not to look across the road to Mojos or Crazy Pedros for drunken memories of the night before.

Evelyn’s

44 Tib St, Manchester

LA vibes, strong coffee, and great cocktails make this spot the perfect place for morning celebrations or mimosa filled brunches. We recommend the Taiwanese Fried Chicken Roll or the Shakshuka, washed down with the Bloody Evelyn. Also, heads up to any contemporary restaurant that serve Kedgeree! An underrated classic; smoked haddock, poached eggs and curried rice.

Thyme Out

147 Nell Lane, Manchester

If you fancy taking the bus away from town, past Fallowfield, and into West Didsbury (cue First Years’ hearts skipping several beats), then Thyme Out is waiting. Welcoming vegans, vegetarians and, meat eaters alike with warm breakfast burrito arms. They also offer bottomless brunch plates.

Federal Cafe Bar

9 Nicholas Croft, Manchester

Federal is your go-to for a classic brunch experience at a renowned brunch spot in Manchester. Aussie sunshine and weekly specials, this gem started small opposite the Arndale and has since expanded with a larger branch along Deansgate. Again, get there early to avoid the brunch rush as they don’t and won’t take bookings!

Trove

5 Murray Street, Ancoats

Another of Ancoats’s gems. Like Pollen, Trove offers delicious sourdough, focaccia, and breads to take away but also a range of mouthwatering brunch classics. Strategically located amongst many of Ancoats’s bars, finish off your meal with drinks nearby…