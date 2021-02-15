A Tough Act to Follow: In conversation with Joe Polito

This article series – A Tough Act to Follow (get it?) – is an exploration into the performative nature of social media. Each feature will see me interviewing an Instagram influencer, social media personality, or somebody who utilises social media to advance their career, as we explore the construction of online identities. In particular, this series is interested in gender and sexual identity – which is all the more poignant given the fact that February is the UK’s LGBT History Month!

Joe Polito

Following singer and television personality Patrick Ralphson is Joe Polito (@journeybyjoe). Joe is a digital creator and model, working as a Production Assistant on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.

I only came across Joe’s Instagram profile fairly recently. I was instantly drawn in by the way he uses the platform, especially his gender-nonconforming fashion.

I had not been following Joe for long, and so did not have as much to go on as I did with the others. I therefore did not think that the interview would last too long. But it went on for an hour – the longest yet!

Joe has so much to say, and all of it is eloquent and intellectual. He is a chill, down-to-earth guy, and I really enjoyed interviewing him. He said himself that our meeting was more like a chat between friends; a casual back-and-forth as we passionately discussed identity and culture.

Joe’s beginnings

Joe’s rise to Insta fame happened unexpectedly. He made a coming out post to the platform just over a year ago, after coming out to his family and close friends. He then created a TikTok account in March 2020, whilst Canada was in lockdown, which lead to him receiving lots of positive feedback. Since then, he has modelled for a large number of swanky brands.

Joe’s fashion

Joe told me that he had just checked out my Instagram profile, and found my posts really inspiring – and that I need to tell him where to get a ‘Boys Get Sad Too’ t-shirt. The photo of that t-shirt is my most-liked, so it sucks that I despise how I look in it. The message is important, however, and that outweighs my vanity!

Joe told me that he thinks people should wear more items of clothing with bold, progressive statements on them. He agreed with my characterisation of these items as “a subtle form of activism”. Joe said he used to be worried what others would think about his clothing choices, but he eventually chose to just do his own thing: “it’s so important to dress for yourself and not for other people”.