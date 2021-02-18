LGBTQIA+ history month spotlight: All Men Want to Know

February marks the LGBTQIA+ history month in the UK, which comes together with Pride to celebrate life and the creative output of individuals within this community, alongside the roots in protest culture.

Celebrations and events this year will be virtual but the Mancunion has created a ‘How to celebrate from home guide’ to give out some inspiration!

Elizabeth Wallis suggests having ‘a digital detox with some books’, so I would like to recommend All Men Want to Know by Nina Bouroaui. The novel is an international bestseller and has won an English Pen Translates award.

All Men Want to Know

All Men Want to Know is a coming-of-age tale which focuses on Nina’s life in Paris and her first lesbian experiences with Julia. The novel navigates and reframes sexuality, cultural identity and femininity against the backdrop of Paris in the 1980s.

Nina becomes a regular at a lesbian club referred to as the Kat. The club is full of desire and women with Bouraoui’s protagonist beginning as an observer who goes to the nightclub to fill their time. Nina shares that ‘I watch the women dancing together and the only thing that shocks me is how alone I am’.

The club culture of the Kat is central to the lesbian culture and history that Bouraoui depicts. Amidst the background of the AIDs epidemic, the lesbian community in Paris dance away the fear that started to haunt the LGBTQIA+ community in the 1980s. Nina wonders ‘Can women catch AIDS from each other,’ and shares how ‘No one talks about it’.

The Kat offers an opportunity for hedonistic thrills and offers lesbians a safe-space within the centre of Paris. The centrality of the club should not be understated. Crucially, the nightclub also inspires Nina’s writing as she reveals that ‘I can’t separate the Kat from my first urge to write’.

Nina is beginning her writing career which gives the book a meta-fictional dimension. Meanwhile, Bouroaui’s writing moves alongside Nina’s as she documents her protagonist’s experiences of Paris in the 1980s and her childhood in Algeria. Nina’s mixed-race identity and trans-national upbringing shape her life and the structure of the novel. The writing is split into chapter titles of ‘Remembering’, ‘Knowing’ and ‘Becoming’ which are repeated throughout the narrative and read like self-contained stories.

All Men Want to Know can be classed as translated fiction with there also being a poetic quality to the fragmented narrative which interweaves Nina’s present reality with her history.

The novel navigates two overlapping histories. The aftermath of Algeria’s struggle for independence is documented alongside the exploration of LGBTQIA+ culture in the 1980s. Nina’s memories of her childhood in Algeria are placed under the title of ‘Remembering’. Nina’s family history is traced and in particular the relationship between her Algerian father and a French mother. However, at the forefront of the novel is Nina’s personal narrative.

Crucially, the novel documents Nina’s own internalised homophobia and struggle with her sexuality. The internalised homophobia is a product of Nina’s social conditioning within a patriarchal society, with Bouraoui’s protagonist noting how ‘I’m a victim of my own homophobia’.

Internalised homophobia is crucial to unpack to challenge the power of patriarchal society. LGBTQIA+ history month is a key time to reflect on internalised homophobia as well as celebrating the protest culture, and this book is a perfect place to start.