Review: The Athenian

Unfortunately the beginning of 2021 didn’t mean the opening of all our favourite restaurants. With the UK back in lockdown for the foreseeable, takeaway options are the only way of satisfying your cravings!

With that in mind, over the coming weeks we’ll be featuring some of our favourite local takeaway spots.

This week…The Athenian.

This Greek chain specialise in souvlaki and gyros and has a large menu featuring an array of Greek sides such as tomato croquettes.

Souvlaki is a popular Greek fast food option, which consists of grilled skewered meat, tomatoes, red onions, chips and sauce served in a pita bread. Gyros include similar fillings, but the meat is cooked on a vertical rotisserie rather than grilled. Tomato croquettes are a Greek meze dish which are a popular snack or lunch dish on the romantic island of Santorini.

The Athenian also have a selection of unique sauces, such as spicy feta and vegan friendly smoked aubergine (if you like Baba ghanoush you’ll love this dip). Their signature Athenian sauce is mustard based and provides a pleasant sweet contrast to the salty oregano fries

What really makes The Athenian stand out is their extensive plant based menu. Rather than including one or two vegetarian options, The Athenian has a variety of fake meat, halloumi, and vegetable croquette based options. I went for their mock chicken pitta which uses THIS isn’t chicken pieces. These pieces are remarkably flavoursome, if you’re a meat eater who is trying to eat less meat then this is a great option for you! The pitta came with a choice of sauce and a fresh, crunchy salad. The portion sizes are good and definitely leave you feeling satisfied.

The menu is reasonably priced and if you order via Deliveroo you can take advantage of their meal deal options. If you’re keen to recreate Athenian recipes then you’re in luck because they’ve been producing recipe videos on their Instagram page! Perfect if you’re looking to be a bit more adventurous in the kitchen this lockdown.