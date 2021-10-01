Gloriously Horrifying: Grimmfest Preview

Manchester’s iconic horror festival returns in all its bloody glory for its thirteenth year.

From Thursday 7th to Sunday 10th October, the Odeon Great Northern will be hosting live the best and most exciting independent horror films from around the globe. Now featuring two of the Odeon’s screens, a weekend of thrills, scares and eye averting is truly inescapable. Recently named one of the top film festivals in the world, Grimmfest is an amazing chance for horror fanatics and film lovers in Manchester to attend their first film festival since lockdown.

The festival will keep you looking over your shoulder

Once again in person, the festival promises premiere after premiere and includes both full-length feature films and an array of horror shorts. Whether you prefer gory slasher flicks, tense psychological thrillers or the odd haunted hotel, Grimmfest is bound to terrify.

Best of all, if you miss the array of films on show, Grimmfest will also take to the internet from the 14th to the 17th October. The festival will happen all over again with virtual access.

Leaving nowhere to run, the festival not only allows ticket holders to watch films from the terror of their own sofas but also provides numerous interviews with directors, actors, and writers to satisfy us even more.

To find information on tickets, screenings, and features, visit grimmfest.com.