Man-creep-ian Halloween Quiz
As Halloween gets closer, our screens are once again being filled with spine-chilling horror films.
What better way to celebrate than with a ghoulish movie quiz? Whether you love old school slashers or spooky animations, grab your popcorn and enjoy a spooky horror themed quiz.
- What is the name of the final girl played by Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween?
- Which horror villain wears sharp gloves and attacks people in their sleep?
- What phrase gets you sweets on halloween?
- What is the famous catchphrase of the Jigsaw killer?
- Which Tim Burton classic takes place across both Halloween and Christmas?
- What movie and game franchise features the location ‘Racoon City’?
- Can you name three famous vampires?
- What does Victor Frankenstein shout as he creates his monster (in the movies)?
- In which movie does a little boy see dead people?
- Which movie features a boat named the S.S. Georgie?
- What is the name of the tall, blank-faced man originating from creepy pasta?
- Can you name the Stephen King classic, where a famous writer is paralysed in a mad woman’s house?
- Which movie features a girl who iconically crawls through televisions?
- From what movie does the quote “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” appear in?
- What is the name of the ‘friendly ghost’ featured in movies and cartoons?
- What is the fictional US day in which all crimes are legal?
- What is the name of the villains in Hellraiser, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Psycho?
- Which famous cannibal did Anthony Hopkins expertly play?
- Which movie features a goofy gang of mystery solving teens and their talking pooch?
- What is the name of the famous possessed doll, also seen in The Conjuring franchise?
Answers Below:
- Laurie Strode
- Freddy Krueger
- Trick or Treat
- ‘I want to play a game’
- Nightmare before Christmas
- Resident Evil
- Examples include: Dracula, Edward Cullen, Blade, Marceline and so on.
- ‘It’s alive! It’s alive!’
- Sixth Sense
- It
- Slender Man
- Misery
- The Ring
- The Shining
- Casper
- The Purge
- Pinhead, Leatherface and Norman Bates
- Hannibal Lecter
- Scooby Doo
- Annabelle