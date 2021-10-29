Man-creep-ian Halloween Quiz

As Halloween gets closer, our screens are once again being filled with spine-chilling horror films.

What better way to celebrate than with a ghoulish movie quiz? Whether you love old school slashers or spooky animations, grab your popcorn and enjoy a spooky horror themed quiz.

What is the name of the final girl played by Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween? Which horror villain wears sharp gloves and attacks people in their sleep? What phrase gets you sweets on halloween? What is the famous catchphrase of the Jigsaw killer? Which Tim Burton classic takes place across both Halloween and Christmas? What movie and game franchise features the location ‘Racoon City’? Can you name three famous vampires? What does Victor Frankenstein shout as he creates his monster (in the movies)? In which movie does a little boy see dead people? Which movie features a boat named the S.S. Georgie? What is the name of the tall, blank-faced man originating from creepy pasta? Can you name the Stephen King classic, where a famous writer is paralysed in a mad woman’s house? Which movie features a girl who iconically crawls through televisions? From what movie does the quote “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” appear in? What is the name of the ‘friendly ghost’ featured in movies and cartoons? What is the fictional US day in which all crimes are legal? What is the name of the villains in Hellraiser, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Psycho? Which famous cannibal did Anthony Hopkins expertly play? Which movie features a goofy gang of mystery solving teens and their talking pooch? What is the name of the famous possessed doll, also seen in The Conjuring franchise?

Answers Below:

